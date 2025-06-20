2025 Harley-Davidson Line-Up Roars into India: New CVO Models, Prices & Big Changes Revealed!

Quick Highlights:
- Harley-Davidson reveals 2025 prices across India in partnership with Hero MotoCorp
- All-new CVO Street Glide® and Road Glide® turn heads with bold design and luxury
- Street Bob™ returns with more power; Fat Bob™ takes a final bow
- Bookings now open nationwide at all Harley-Davidson dealerships
Introduction:
There are motorcycle launches, and then there are moments that rev up the soul. Harley-Davidson just gave India one of those moments. With Hero MotoCorp by its side, the legendary American brand has unleashed the 2025 Harley line-up, and it’s got everything—from classic cruiser charm to top-of-the-line touring monsters.
The spotlight? It belongs to the CVO Street Glide® and CVO Road Glide®—two ultra-premium machines built not just to ride, but to rule the road. The only bittersweet note? The Fat Bob™ has bid adieu.
CVO Models: Built to Make a Statement
This year marks the 26th chapter of Harley’s elite Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO) line, and they’re going all-in. The new Street Glide® and Road Glide® are stunning pieces of art fused with cutting-edge engineering. From high-end finishes to an arsenal of tech, these aren’t just bikes—they’re rolling declarations of power, presence, and personality.
For riders who don’t just want to ride but want to be seen, these CVOs are the crown jewels of Harley’s 2025 portfolio.
Street Bob’s Back – And Meaner Than Ever
Here’s a reason for every bobber lover in India to smile: the Street Bob™ is making a comeback! Lighter, quicker, and rocking the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, this bike is all attitude. With mini-ape handlebars and a stripped-down frame, it’s a rebellious throwback with modern muscle.
On the flip side, the beloved, legendary Fat Bob™ rides into the sunset as Harley discontinues it from the 2025 Indian line-up. One legend exits, another enters.
A Bike for Every Soul: From City to Wilderness
The line-up doesn’t stop at the big names. Whether it’s the urban agility of the Nightster™, the high-octane spirit of the Sportster S, or the go-anywhere toughness of the Pan America™, Harley has made sure every kind of rider finds their match.
And yes, the made-for-India X440 continues to offer Harley’s legacy to the next generation of riders—with unmatched value.
2025 Harley-Davidson Price List (Ex-showroom INR)
|Model Name
|Price (INR)
|H-D Nightster™
|₹13,51,000
|H-D Nightster™ Special
|₹14,29,000
|H-D Sportster™ S
|₹16,70,000
|H-D Pan America™ Special
|₹25,10,000
|H-D Breakout™
|₹37,19,000
|H-D Fatboy™
|₹25,90,000
|H-D Heritage Classic
|₹23,85,000
|H-D Street Glide™
|₹39,29,999
|H-D Road Glide™
|₹42,30,000
|H-D X440
|₹2,39,500
Note: Prices for CVO™ and Street Bob™ will be revealed closer to their launch.
Conclusion:
Harley-Davidson has never been just about motorcycles — it’s always been about the ride, the freedom, rich legacy and the stories you collect along the way. And with the 2025 line-up, that spirit is more alive than ever. Whether it’s the sleek new design touches, the boosted performance, or the bold curveballs only Harley can throw, this year’s machines carry the soul of the legend with a fresh pulse.
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Harley and chasing open roads, this isn’t just the right time — it’s your moment. Because Harley isn’t just a bike. It’s a way of life. And it’s calling.