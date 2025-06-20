  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • iQube’s Electric Rise: 3 Lakh Units in 13 Months, Electrifying TVS’s EV Dominance iQube’s Electric Rise: 3 Lak...

iQube’s Electric Rise: 3 Lakh Units in 13 Months, Electrifying TVS’s EV Dominance

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Quick Overview:

  • TVS iQube sold 3 lakh units in just 13 months — a massive leap in demand.
  • Total domestic sales now stand at over 6.26 lakh units.
  • iQube contributed 15% to TVS’s total scooter sales in FY2025.
  • Consistently topped monthly e-scooter charts since April 2025.

Introduction

India’s electric two-wheeler revolution has found its unexpected champion — and it’s not who you might think. In a jaw-dropping surge, TVS iQube has clocked 3 lakh unit sales in just 13 months, making it clear: India isn’t just adopting EVs — we’re racing into the future.

This isn’t just local dominance either. With players like Ultraviolette going global, Indian EV innovation is no longer just playing catch-up — it’s setting the pace

Let’s rewind: it took TVS 52 months to clock its first 3 lakh units of iQube. But what took four years earlier, took just a little over one year this time. That’s a serious leap in both consumer trust and EV adoption.

Sales Milestone Breakdown (Table)

MilestoneTime Taken
1,00,000 unitsOver 3 years
2,00,000 unitsAdditional 10 months
3,00,000 unitsAdditional 13 months
Total iQube Wholesales (May 2025)6,26,297 units

This spike signals a clear shift — Indian families are now embracing electric mobility not just for novelty, but for value, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Why iQube Clicks with India

Launched in January 2020, the TVS iQube wasn’t just a newcomer. It quietly built its reputation on reliability, smart features, and everyday practicality — offering full LED lighting, connected tech, ample storage, and a comfort-first design

FY2025 was a blockbuster for TVS. With 18.13 lakh scooters sold, iQube alone contributed 2.72 lakh units — a whopping 15% of all TVS scooter sales last year. Retail-wise, TVS recorded 2,37,911 iQube sales in FY2025, up from 1.83 lakh in FY2024 — making it India’s No. 2 electric two-wheeler brand, just behind Ola.

Real-World Performance

Vahan data (excluding Telangana) shows that 5.58 lakh iQubes have been sold in India till end-May 2025. It topped e-scooter retail charts in April and May 2025, and the momentum continues in June.

Between June 1–14 alone, 11,841 iQubes were sold — giving it a 27% market share of all electric scooters in India!

Conclusion: A New Era of TVS Triumph

TVS iQube’s story is more than just numbers — it’s about trust, evolution, and a well-executed EV strategy. From being a newcomer in 2020 to becoming a monthly best-seller in 2025, iQube’s rise shows that India wants clean, smart, and reliable mobility — and TVS is answering the call.

In a world chasing instant wins, the iQube proves that consistent innovation and consumer-first thinking always win the long race.

Scroll to Top