iQube’s Electric Rise: 3 Lakh Units in 13 Months, Electrifying TVS’s EV Dominance

Quick Overview:
- TVS iQube sold 3 lakh units in just 13 months — a massive leap in demand.
- Total domestic sales now stand at over 6.26 lakh units.
- iQube contributed 15% to TVS’s total scooter sales in FY2025.
- Consistently topped monthly e-scooter charts since April 2025.
Introduction
India’s electric two-wheeler revolution has found its unexpected champion — and it’s not who you might think. In a jaw-dropping surge, TVS iQube has clocked 3 lakh unit sales in just 13 months, making it clear: India isn’t just adopting EVs — we’re racing into the future.
This isn’t just local dominance either. With players like Ultraviolette going global, Indian EV innovation is no longer just playing catch-up — it’s setting the pace
Let’s rewind: it took TVS 52 months to clock its first 3 lakh units of iQube. But what took four years earlier, took just a little over one year this time. That’s a serious leap in both consumer trust and EV adoption.
Sales Milestone Breakdown (Table)
|Milestone
|Time Taken
|1,00,000 units
|Over 3 years
|2,00,000 units
|Additional 10 months
|3,00,000 units
|Additional 13 months
|Total iQube Wholesales (May 2025)
|6,26,297 units
This spike signals a clear shift — Indian families are now embracing electric mobility not just for novelty, but for value, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.
Why iQube Clicks with India
Launched in January 2020, the TVS iQube wasn’t just a newcomer. It quietly built its reputation on reliability, smart features, and everyday practicality — offering full LED lighting, connected tech, ample storage, and a comfort-first design
FY2025 was a blockbuster for TVS. With 18.13 lakh scooters sold, iQube alone contributed 2.72 lakh units — a whopping 15% of all TVS scooter sales last year. Retail-wise, TVS recorded 2,37,911 iQube sales in FY2025, up from 1.83 lakh in FY2024 — making it India’s No. 2 electric two-wheeler brand, just behind Ola.
Real-World Performance
Vahan data (excluding Telangana) shows that 5.58 lakh iQubes have been sold in India till end-May 2025. It topped e-scooter retail charts in April and May 2025, and the momentum continues in June.
Between June 1–14 alone, 11,841 iQubes were sold — giving it a 27% market share of all electric scooters in India!
Conclusion: A New Era of TVS Triumph
TVS iQube’s story is more than just numbers — it’s about trust, evolution, and a well-executed EV strategy. From being a newcomer in 2020 to becoming a monthly best-seller in 2025, iQube’s rise shows that India wants clean, smart, and reliable mobility — and TVS is answering the call.
In a world chasing instant wins, the iQube proves that consistent innovation and consumer-first thinking always win the long race.