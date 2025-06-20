Ferrari 12Cilindri Roars into Mumbai — An Italian Masterpiece for the Purists

4-Pointer Overview:
- Ferrari’s V12 legacy lives on: 12Cilindri debuts with 830 cv and a 9500 rpm redline.
- Unveiled by Navnit Motors in Mumbai: Sofitel BKC hosted the elite event.
- Modern luxury meets vintage soul: GT-inspired design with futuristic cabin tech.
- Built for purists and dreamers alike: Designed for those who crave performance and elegance.
Introduction:
In a city known for its pace and power, Ferrari just brought a legend to life. On June 19th, Navnit Motors officially unveiled the Ferrari 12Cilindri in Mumbai — and it wasn’t just a product launch, it was a celebration of what makes Ferrari timeless: a screaming naturally aspirated V12, unmistakable Italian design, and a driving experience that borders on spiritual.
This wasn’t about marketing. This was about legacy. And the 12Cilindri wears it like a badge of honor.
The V12 That Wrote History — And Still Does
At the heart of the 12Cilindri lies an evolution of Ferrari’s iconic V12. Churning out a mind-bending 830 cv with the redline soaring to 9500 rpm, this engine isn’t just about power — it’s about emotion. With 80% torque available at just 2500 rpm, the response is instant and intoxicating. It’s the kind of mechanical symphony that reminds enthusiasts why they fell in love with cars in the first place.
A Lounge for Two — That Happens to Go Very Fast
Step inside and you’re welcomed by what Ferrari calls Grand Touring redefined. The cabin is futuristic yet intimate. A panoramic glass roof, tri-display dashboard (for driver, passenger, and center), and luxurious materials make this a place you’ll want to be — even when standing still. Built for long, luxurious drives, the 12Cilindri balances comfort with cockpit-style engagement.
An Event That Felt Like a Private Opera
Hosted at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the launch event wasn’t about pomp and glitter — it was about legacy, precision, and passion. Mumbai’s elite Ferraristi gathered to witness the unveiling, connecting over a shared admiration for one of the last naturally aspirated V12 GTs. And following the launch of the G63 Grand Edition, this marks yet another major collector-centric move in India’s luxury auto space.
Key Specifications:
|Specs
|Ferrari 12Cilindri
|Engine
|6.5L Naturally Aspirated V12
|Power Output
|830 cv
|Max RPM
|9500 rpm
|Torque Availability
|80% at 2500 rpm
|Interior
|Glass roof, triple-display cabin
|Event Venue
|Sofitel BKC, Mumbai
|Hosted By
|Navnit Motors
|Availability
|Extremely limited, exclusive
Conclusion:
The Ferrari 12Cilindri isn’t just a new launch. It’s Ferrari doubling down on what it does best: celebrating raw, unfiltered performance wrapped in art. For a select few in Mumbai, this was more than just an unveiling — it was an emotional experience, a nod to the past, and a glimpse into the soul of Maranello.
As the automotive world inches toward electrification, the 12Cilindri stands tall — a roaring tribute to the magic of a naturally aspirated V12.