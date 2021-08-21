2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Production Commences In Brazil

The Hyundai Creta has been a force to reckon with ever since it stepped foot on our shores. The Korean carmaker too, has always made sure to roll out timely updates for one of the most popular models in its entire lineup. Back in June, we reported that Hyundai revealed a facelifted version of the Creta for the Russian market. The facelift is based on the current-gen Creta which was launched in India last year. The same facelifted Creta will now make its way to Brazil. Hyundai has already started production of the 2022 Creta at its facility in Piracicaba, Brazil.

Production commences in Brazil

The image was shared by Ken Ramirez, CEO of Hyundai in Brazil and South America and Hyundai Brazil’s official Instagram handle as well.

Ramirez on LinkedIn wrote “A wonderful time at our Piracicaba factory! Production of the new generation Hyundai Creta2022 has officially started! Built with the most advanced production and quality methodologies in Industry 4.0, the Hyundai Creta 2022 elevates the B-SUV segment with the best comfort and sophistication in the category , integrating a unique combination and features unprecedented in the segment, such as connectivity. Hyundai Bluelink, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Large Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Autonomous Braking System, a fully digital instrument cluster, and the industry’s largest multimedia touchscreen interface.”

Exterior and interior changes

Coming to the changes to the car, it gets a mesh grille instead of the cascading grille with vertical and horizontal slats which the Indian version gets. This lends a sportier look to the Creta and dare we say suits better to the car. The rear doesn’t get any significant changes other than an addition of few creases around the tail lamp area.

The interior gets a dual-tone cognac brown theme which is similar to the recently launched Alcazar. It also gets a piano black finish on the centre console. It gets features like a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, leather-wrapped D cut steering wheel, cruise control, Bose sound system, 7-inch multi-info display and electronic parking brake with an auto hold to name a few.

Powertrain options

2022 Hyundai Creta is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit delivering 166 hp and 201 Nm of peak torque. It may also get a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine capable of churning out 120 hp and 171 Nm of peak torque. Sales of the new Creta is likely to begin later this year.