You Can Now Get Tata Safari’s Tropical Mist Shade As Standard!

Has the Tata Safari made a successful comeback? Apart from some whining enthusiasts that it didn’t get AWD, its sales figures do reflect that Tata’s move to christen the Gravitas concept as Safari has been a successful one. Apart from launching the standard trims of the Safari, Tata also added a special-edition, range-topping trim dubbed as Adventure Persona. The main highlight of the Adventure Persona edition was its Tropical Mist shade. If you have been eyeing to get the Safari in this cool colourway but don’t want to spend the extra premium on the Adventure Persona edition, there’s some good news!

Standard colours

After seeing a huge demand for the Tropical Mist colour, the Indian carmaker is offering this colour across all the variants of the Tata Safari. This also helps the fact that there are very limited colour options for the SUV.

Apart from the Tropical Mist shade that is now standard across all trims, the Safari can also be had in the following colourways: Royale Blue, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White.

No additional bits

There’s a big catch though. All the additional bits that were being offered with the Adventure Persona edition will not make their way to the standard trims so it is just limited to the body colour. For the uninitiated, the Adventure Persona edition also got R18 Charcoal Grey machined alloys and other blacked-out elements in the exterior. It also had Earthy brown interiors inspired by the golden hues of the deserts.

Tata safari – recap

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The SAfari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof and the tailgate have been given some cool finishes.

A strong stance, wheel arches and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard. The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus.