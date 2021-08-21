Simple One On Its Way To Become A Huge Success; Receives 30,000 Bookings So Far

We saw this coming long back. Partly because the popularity of premium electric scooters is touching the skies and the Simple One sounds like an amazing deal, at least on paper. Now that the numbers are in, we can affirm that the Simple One is well on its way to become a successful proposition. Simple Energy, the start-up that gave birth to the One has now announced that it has received over 30,000 pre-bookings for the electric scooter! The scooter boasts of the high pre-booking number despite a “zero” marketing approach.

Overwhelming response

According to the company, the official booking site witnessed heavy demand after the scooter was unveiled which led to few issues in the back end. However, the team has now resolved the issues pertaining to pre-orders and the company now aims at getting into production as quickly as possible. The Simple One can be pre-booked at ₹1,947 only on the company’s official website. The available colours are Namma Red, Azzure Blue, Grace White, and Brazen Black.

Official statement

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are elated with the love we’ve been receiving from the launch day. We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company. We are here to stay!”

Specs and features

It derives its power from a class-leading 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery paired to a midship-mounted electric motor. The battery provides power to a 4.5kW motor that puts a claimed max torque figure of 72Nm. This helps it propel from 0-40kph time of 2.95sec. Simple Energy has claimed that the One can achieve a top speed of 98kph or 105kph, depending on the tyre choice. All thanks to its largest-in-segment battery pack, the Simple One, as claimed by the company, boasts of a 203km real-world range (Eco mode). It takes a claimed 2.75 hours to charge the fixed part of the battery from 0 to 80 percent, with the home charger.

It boasts of smart features like a TFT touchscreen instrument screen with navigation on the go, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, geo-fencing, OTA updates, remote telemetry, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), vehicle tracking, vacation mode and the system also gives you details about the nearest fast charger location.