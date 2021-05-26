Ford Shares Tips on How to Maintain Your Car During Lockdown

The new normal of citywide lockdowns and working from home means that our beloved vehicles spend more time in parking than being driven on the roads. To address this concern and keep your cars in good shape during the lock-down, Ford India has shared some tips that can be followed.

PARK IN A CAR SHED OR USE A CAR COVER

When the car has to stand for a longer time, park it under a shed to keep it safer and cleaner. In absence of a shed, invest in a quality cover as it will keep the car from rusting and fading under the sun. Avoid using the cover indoors so that the moisture evaporates faster especially in humid weather.

CHECK THE TYRE PRESSURE

To maintain smooth contact between the vehicle and the road, the car tyres cannot be over or under-inflated. If the car is idle for a longer period, the pressure in the tyres tends to reduce. Hence, it’s important to check the tyre pressure regularly, especially during the lockdown. Also, keep a check on the valves and valve caps for leaks.

DON’T ENGAGE THE HANDBRAKE, PARK THE CAR IN GEAR

When parking the vehicle for a long time, find level ground and avoid engaging the handbrake as rust might form at the point of contact between the brake pads and the disc/drum, causing it to jam. Alternatively, be smart and use wheel chocks to keep it from rolling and leave the car in first gear.

FILL UP THE FUEL TANK

One of the major problems of leaving a car unused is rusting on the inside of the fuel tank. Low fuel level can have a detrimental effect on the fuel pump – it will wear the pump out faster. Low fuel level might also allow condensation to develop in an empty tank, inviting corrosion. So, fill the car to the brim with quality fuel and ensure the tank is sealed properly as well.

DISCONNECT THE BATTERY

Removing the battery if the car won’t be used for a long time is a good idea. Greasing the terminals and the wire ends prevents rusting. Alternatively, start the vehicle every fourth or fifth day and idle the engine for a few minutes to ensure that the battery is working normally.

CHANGE ENGINE OIL AT REGULAR INTERVALS

A car’s health is majorly determined by the quality and integrity of its engine oil which keeps all moving parts well lubricated and traps out all the dust, dirt and sediments keeping the wear and tear minimal.

KEEP THE INTERIOR CLEAN

Like the exterior, it is important to keep the interior of the car clean. For this, start the car every fourth or fifth day and start the AC and the blower – this helps in removing the dust or other particles present in the cabin. Don’t leave any eatables inside and ensure to close the car window.