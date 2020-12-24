2021 Suzuki GSX-250R Unveiled; Gets a New Colour Scheme

If developing an automobile is an art, the Japanese are one of the best artists in the world. The world of wheels is dominated by Japanese giants and one of them is Suzuki. Recently, Suzuki has announced its revamped, entire line-up of 2-wheelers for 2021 and this includes the quarter-litre sports bike, Suzuki GSX 250R. And seemingly the only major upgrade on the new GSX 250R seems to be the new paint job and colour scheme.

More details

Other than the colour, there are no other updates on this Suzuki GSX 250R. This motorcycle has been priced at USD 5,499 which almost equals out to around INR 4 Lakh in the US market and unlike previously, this 2021 iteration will only be offered in a single variant which is the ABS variant.

As mentioned, a new paint job and colour schemes are the only major upgrade to this motorcycle. It is now available in a black and white colour scheme while the previous full black paint job will also be continued to offer. Nothing apart from the new paint job has changed. So, it still gets those unique dual LED headlights, LED DRLs, a full fairing design, muscular styling, angular fairing-mounted mirrors, and a windshield. On the rear, it has the sharper LED taillight which is reminiscent of the GSX R1000-R.

Specifications

It also includes a split style seat combo, clip-on handlebars, and a bit lowly placed footpegs. The GSX 250R comes equipped with a reverse-lit LCD instrument cluster which displays the bar-graph style tachometer, an odometer, a gear position indicator, speedometer etc. The suspension duties on this Suzuki GSX 250R are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks at the front coupled with a mono-shock at the rear, from KYB. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels coupled with a dual-channel ABS are but a given.

Talking about power delivery, it draws power from the same 248cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine which puts out 24PS of peak power and 21.6Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It has a 15-litre fuel tank.

It is highly unlikely that the GSX-250R will make it to India. Its twin-cylinder configuration accompanied with not-so-impressive performance figures will make sure that it won’t find many takers here.