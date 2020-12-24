Honda Shine Crosses 90 Lakh Sales Milestone

Honda is one of the key players in both the 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler market in India. Not to mention how popular Honda has been as a company in India. And now, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the accomplishment of a new milestone. Aiming to set benchmarks, especially in the 125cc motorcycle segment, Shine has now been bought by over 90 Lac customers since its launch in the year 2006.

More details

Talking about the 125cc segment, the Honda Shine brand currently enjoys the highest market share of 39% in its segment. Not just this, the acceptance from the customers has, according to Honda, allowed the brand Shine to record double-digit YOY growth of 26% from 75,144 units in November 2019 to 94,413 units in November 2020.

Launched in 2006, Shine was introduced in the Indian market with Honda’s Optimax technology. It received a good response from the customers and this solidified the brand Shine and within 54 months of the launch, it achieved its first 10 lakh customers. In 2018 it recorded a 70 Lakh sales milestone which effectively meant that every second 125cc motorcycle sold was CB Shine.

With new emission norms coming in effect, Honda improvised it’s 125cc motorcycle another step towards a greener future with their #AQuietRevolution. In its latest avatar, Shine comes equipped with Bharat Stage VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET engine boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), with a decent amount of technology, comfort and style.

Official statement

Speaking on the legacy of brand Shine, Mr Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are deeply humbled by the trust of over 90 Lac happy customers in brand Shine. Over the years, Shine has redefined the 125cc segment-leading customers’ expectations with the continuous product & feature enhancement. At Honda, we remain committed to delight our customers with the Joy of riding.”

Elated by this remarkable feat, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shine is India’s favourite 125cc motorcycle & holds a very important place in our product portfolio. Today, Shine leads the pack proudly in its segment and has the distinction of being the only exclusive 125cc motorcycle brand in the Top 4 selling motorcycles of the country. With a very high rate of user’s recommendation, Shine continues to strongly establish a sense of confidence and Peace of Mind amongst new buyers. Thank you, India for your trust in #AMAZINGSHINE!!”