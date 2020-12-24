Nissan India to Hike Prices From January 2021

Nissan did hit a rough patch, when it comes to its India operations but the Japanese carmaker seems to have gotten back on the right track now. Especially after the launch of the Magnite, Nissan seemed to have gotten everything together, in a good package. But, as it happened with every other manufacturer, Nissan India was forced to hike the prices across their portfolio for reasons best known to everyone.

More details

2020 has been a tough year of course. The entire world was brought to a standstill because someone decided to eat a bat. That said, it had unprecedented consequences. One obvious one being the economic impact which directly resulted in a price hike for core raw materials required for Manufacturing like Steel, metals etc. and the dispute with China also resulted in a question mark over spare parts.

Hence, Nissan India like many other OEMs has announced a price hike of up to 5% across its models. The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2021.

Talking about Datsun, The Datsun redi-GO is available in 2 engine options. One being a 0.8L engine and the other is a 1.0L engine option. Both these engine options are offered with a choice of a manual or an AMT gearbox. On the other hand, the Datsun GO is available with a 1.2L engine option which is paired to either a Manual transmission or a CVT transmission. The Datsun GO+ as well is available with the 1.2L engine option with paired to either a manual or a CVT transmission.

In the Nissan portfolio, the Nissan Kicks was recently launched with the most powerful engine amongst the Nissan portfolio. It features a choice of 2 engines. A 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3L turbo petrol engine. Both these engines are offered with either a manual or a CVT transmission.

Mr Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “With the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan has reiterated its commitment to offer innovative and exciting products under the Nissan brand. Nissan aims to offer the best value proposition to its customers in India. In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021.”

With many automakers hiking their prices effective January 2021, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out then.