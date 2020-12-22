BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Now Available With Introductory Benefits of Up To INR 1 Lakh

After a long and hard wait, Suzuki Motorcycles India finally gave us the BS6 iteration of the V-Strom 650 XT. The acclaimed middleweight ADV-tourer is priced at INR 8.84 Lakh ex-showroom and is available in two colour variants, Champion Yellow No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India. The V-Strom 650 XT’s absence was being felt but the exorbitant pricing did disappoint a lot of potential buyers. But now, it seems like the company did listen to the grievances and has rolled out introductory offers worth INR 1 Lakh.

More details

Reportedly, the offers are available in limited numbers and can be availed through first-come-first-serve basis only. So if you are thinking of getting yourself a BS6 V-Strom 650 XT, this might be just the right time!

The introductory offer includes exchange bonus worth INR 50,000 or Insurance benefits up to INR 40,000. The customers can opt for either of them. Previously though, this news came up that Suzuki Motorcycles India is offering INR 40,000 as a cash discount but that doesn’t seem to be the case now. Other benefits include accessories worth INR 50,000. Potential customers can choose to top it up with an accessory bar, aluminium chain guard, centre stand kit or a riding jacket. For more information regarding the same, we suggest our readers to visit their nearest Suzuki dealership.

Specs

Talking about the motorcycle now, it retains the same Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output.

The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox. It also gets a switchable multi-mode traction control system, that can control the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position. The motorcycle comes with a set of 310mm twin discs at the front, with twin-piston callipers, and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. The brakes are held on standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims, which ride upon factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT rivals against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India.