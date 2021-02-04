2021 Porsche Panamera Launched At INR 1.45 Crore

Porsches are blimey quick. They are the epitome of German engineering. If you don’t believe us, you can find some videos of some inline 6 Porsches beating a V10 or heck, even a V12 in a standing quarter mile. When it comes to driver-centric supercars, Porsche has always been a formidable name. While the world is migrating towards automatic transmission, Porsche is one of the few players who continue to offer a stick shift. And now, Porsche has bestowed its Indian fans with the launch of its 2021 updated Panamera which starts at INR 1.45 crore ( ex-showroom ).

Variants

The Panamera line-up consists of 4 trims, the base variant Panamera, the Panamera GTS, the Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid.

Specs and features

The new 2021 Porsche Panamera range draws power from the familiar 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine which is responsible for churning out 325bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. The top-spec Panamera GTS model gets a V8 engine that has been tuned to deliver a higher 473bhp of power and 620Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line Tubo S E-Hybrid sits on the top of the range and is also the most powerful car of the lot. There is a V8 biturbo engine that works in conjunction with an electric motor that puts out 552 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.

All variants come equipped with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which includes additional functions such as wireless Apple CarPlay, LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, Park Assist with Surround View and head-up display. Features such as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) are available as options.

Official statement

Manolito Vujicic, recently appointed Brand Head of Porsche India says: “We are excited to introduce the new Panamera to all visitors at our dealerships across the country. With its best-in-class performance, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance, the new Panamera is a true four-door sports and a true luxury saloon. It has significantly contributed to the brand’s global success since its introduction in 2009 and now raises the bar even higher with the new range offering the ultimate combination of power, prestige and comfort. We are confident that the Panamera will drive our momentum in 2021, with more additions to our model range to come.”