Earth Energy EV Launches Three New Electric Two-wheelers

Earth Energy EV, a Mumbai-based EV manufacturer recently teased the launch of as much as three new electric vehicles, and now, the company has done just that! The lineup includes the Glyde+ electric scooter, and two electric motorcycles – Evolve R and the Evolve X. The company claims that all the vehicles are completely developed in India. Prices for Earth Energy’s range starts from ₹ 92,000 for the Glyde+, going up to ₹ 1.30 lakh for the Evolve R and ₹ 1.42 lakh for the Evolve X (all prices, on-road Mumbai).

More details

The company claims that the new range is 96 per cent localised that was made possible by tying up with Indian OEMs and domestic auto part manufacturers.

Talking about the offerings, the Earth Energy Glyde+ is a scooter powered by a 2.4W electric motor that offers a top speed of 60km/h. The price starts at ₹92,000.

The Evolve Z bikes comes with 96 AH/ Li-ion battery and range of 100 km and 15 degrees of grade ability. The electric motor pumps out 56 Nm of peak torque and has a top speed of 95 kmph. The price for this bike starts at ₹1,30,000.

Evolve R is the flagship offering from the brand and has been designed as a muscular street-fighter. The company claims it can be charged entirely in 40 minutes with its fast charge facility, and go up to 110 km in a single charge. The price of this bike starts at ₹1,42,000.

Along with the vehicle, the company will provide a default in-built app for smartphones that it claims will help the rider to use live navigation status, incoming calls/messages alert, trip history, and current destination on-screen. The app also allows third party usage model. The company claims that customers can purchase the product from select dealers and distributors and trade partners for bulk orders appointed across India. The electric two-wheelers will be also available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform buyEv.in.

Official statement

Commenting on the Launch, Mr. Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever.”