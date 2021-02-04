Tata Commences Bookings Of 2021 Safari; Prices To Be Revealed On 22nd February

Tata Motors has announced that it will open bookings of the all-new Safari starting today. Customers can book this new premium SUV at a refundable amount of INR 30,000 on their official website or visit the nearest Tata Motors Authorized Dealership and be on the priority delivery list. The vehicles are now on display and available for test drives across the company’s dealer network. Furthermore, price announcement and deliveries of the all-new Safari will begin on 22nd February, 2021.

More details

The 2021 Tata Safari will be available in 6 variants and gets features like hill-hold, dual front airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard. It still looks very similar to the Gravitas showcased during the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari is proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof and the tailgate have been given some cool finishes. With a strong stance, wheel arches and some accenting of chrome gives the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard. The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of piano black finish on the Harrier.

The Tata Safari will be available in 6 or 7-seating configurations and will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV 500 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater. The headlamp setup upfront is also borrowed from the Harrier. It features 18” alloys and is longer than the Harrier to accommodate an extra row of seats.

On the inside, it houses an 8.8” touch infotainment system with iRA that supports voice commands. It also gets e-parking brake, automatic climate control, 9-speaker JBL system, terrain response modes, ambient lighting powered driver’s seat etc.

Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cyl Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier.

Official statement

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, ‘The new Safari has received a great response especially with respect to its premium design and outstanding comfort in all 3 rows of seats during the preview drives by our media friends. We are gearing up in full power to launch our iconic brand in this new avatar. Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers.”