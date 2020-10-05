2021 BMW 4 Series Soft Top Convertible Unveiled

BMW has unveiled its 2021 4 Series Convertible. Instead of the old hard-top design, the new BMW 4 Series comes with a newly developed soft-top design. This makes the car 40 per cent lighter, allows a greater cargo space and also gives the car a lower centre of gravity for improved handling. The soft-top can be operated at speeds of up to 50kmph. Although BMW India has not officially confirmed anything about the India launch of this convertible but its International deliveries will commence from March 2021.

Design

On the design front, BMW’s large kidney grille has a pronounced appeal and has already gained a lot of attraction these days. This reminds us of the brand’s past and how the company allocates the cooling air to its powertrains in its signature style. The biggest change in the 4 Series is the soft top and the use of that signature slim LED headlights as standard. BMW also allows the buyer to get its Laserlight as an option. Speaking about the soft top, the previous convertible 4 Series featured a folding hard-top, whereas the new version features a lighter cloth roof, that matches with its rivals, the Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-class. The electrically powered soft-top roof takes 18 seconds to open or close and can be operated up to the speed of 50kmph. The roof also adds to the practicality of the car. It is 40 per cent lighter than the hardtop used in the previous 4 Series Convertible and also allows extra cargo and boot space.

Dimensions

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible is 134mm longer, 25mm wider and 2.5mm higher. It also has a 40mm longer wheelbase and a larger front track, by 38mm. With the addition of soft top, BMW has also improved the aerodynamic properties of the 2021 4 series convertible, over its predecessor. It also gets improved aero aids such as air curtains and air flap control.

Powertrains

The base and mid-spec variants, the 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles, are powered by B46 2.0-litre 4-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine, producing 255bhp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. This allows the 430i Convertible to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds. BMW has also limited its top speed at 250kmph or 210kmph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination. The top-spec M440i and M440i xDrive, have made their debut with a convertible configuration. They are powered by a B58 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder BMW TwinPower turbocharged engine, producing 382bhp of power and 500Nm of torque. The M440i does 0 to 100kmph in 5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph or 210kmph depending on the selected wheel and tire combination. The M440i xDrive is offered with a mild-hybrid, six-cylinder petrol engine, producing 374bhp of power and comes with a four-wheel-drive configuration. There are also two four-cylinder petrol engines, offering 184bhp of power and 258hp of torque, and a 190bhp producing four-cylinder diesel engine. All engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Features

In terms of features, the new 4 Series Convertible gets M Sport suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, front sport seats and BMW’s latest 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment touchscreen. M Sport Pro Edition gets larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while a new Sprint mode and adaptive suspension will be available as an option.

Inside the premium looking, driver-friendly cockpit is the newly designed front power Sport seats and leather Sport steering wheel which come as standard. The M Sport Package and M440i Convertible models also offer an additional soft knee padding on the sides of the centre console as well as an M Sport steering wheel and door sill plates with the M logo. The central display screen stretches towards the instrument cluster area to form a congruous unit.