Honda CB350’s Thump Is Music to the Ears, Quite Literally!

Honda did manage to build quite some hype around the arrival of the H’ness cruiser motorcycle and now that the H’ness CB350 is out in the open, it is safe to say that the Japanese bikemaker did deliver. The motorcycle was developed over a period of two years where the Honda India team was in the lead. Honda has gone all retro when it comes to its styling and the CB350 has a lot going for it, including one thing which is of prime importance to its potential customers, its exhaust note.

Watch video

Honda Big Wing India recently posted this video on its social media handles which showcases the unison of Honda CB350’s thump and renowned Indian percussion maestro Sivamani’s skills.

The video is a testimony to the fact that special emphasis has been laid on the acoustics of the Honda CB350. The exhaust’s thump is perfectly synchronized with the rhythmic beats of the drum being played by the maestro himself. Sivamani, as we mentioned earlier, is a renowned Indian percussionist. He performed drumming during the IPL Championships in 2008 and 2010. He is affiliated with the Chennai Super Kings team, but gained recognition through his role as A. R. Rahman’s lead percussionist. They have been close friends since childhood. In 2019, he was also honoured with Padma Shri. Roping him for this unique collaboration goes a long in establishing the fact that Honda is leaving no stones unturned in making the CB350 gain popularity.

Special focus on acoustics

When Honda first released the exhaust note of the CB350, it was pretty evident that it will sound like a proper single-cylinder thumper. The Honda H’ness CB350 comes with a large tailpipe of 45mm that optimizes balance with the muffler capacity, producing a bold low-pitched sound. We are pretty sure that as soon as the Honda CB350 will hit the streets, customization houses will come up with aftermarket exhausts for the CB350 to make it even more aurally appealing. Its arch rivals are particularly renowned for the thump so it is only justifiable that the Japanese bikemaker paid some special attention to it.

Honda CB350 details

Honda will offer the H’ness CB 350 in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. The Pro version will be available in dual-tone paint options, two-unit horn, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System. The CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single that churns out 21bhp and 30Nm. The long-stroke engine features a balancer to keep vibrations in check. Its 5-speed gearbox is assisted by a segment-first slipper clutch which will make the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue. It might look retro but it packs some modern features such as Bluetooth-enabled navigation, telephony, music control and LED headlamps. It also comes with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to connect his smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth through HSVCS application.

Also read: All The Things Which the Honda H’ness CB350 Does Better Than Its Rivals

The Honda H’ness CB350 will be available at around INR 1.9 lakh (Ex-showroom). A prototype version of the bike will be available at Big Wing outlets for touch-n-feel at Gurgaon, Delhi, Cochin and Mumbai. Exact variant-wise prices will be revealed in the coming weeks. Bookings for the bike are now open for INR 5,000 and deliveries should commence in the second half of October.