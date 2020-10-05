MG Hector Facelift Spied Testing in Gujarat

MG has been enjoying quite a successful run in India with the Hector leading the charge. The Hector has managed to establish MG Motor’s name in India and has been churning out good sales number for the company. It was brought to India last year only and now, the company is preparing a facelifted version of the Hector which has been spied recently in Gujarat. Given the fact that it arrived here only last year and its design is still quite fresh, the facelift won’t come with a drastic overhaul.

More details

MG has gone the subtle way in developing the facelift that the minor changes in the design can easily be overlooked. The updated model is likely to go on sale in the country by early next year.

The spy pictures of the MG Hector facelift show that the SUV will sport subtle cosmetic updates while no changes to be seen on the mechanical front. The front fascia of the vehicle has received minor revisions in the form of a new grille up front which looks smaller and sleeker than before.

Also, the facelifted version can be seen fitted with new alloy wheels. Other design elements like chrome-finished grille outline, vertical headlight design, front bumper, rear bumper with silver inserts have been carry forwarded from the current model. The current model has a red strip running horizontally between the taillights, with a thin chrome strip in the middle. On the test vehicle, we see a black strip with a thick chrome underline instead. The rear bumper, reflectors, etc., are unchanged though.

Powertrain options

It is safe to assume that MG will refrain from fiddling around with the powertrains on offer and they are most likely will be retained. Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 140bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 173bhp and 350Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The festive season is almost here and manufacturers are trying hard to lure in as many customers as they can. MG too, recently launched the anniversary edition of the Hector and also launched new Hector Dual Delight variant which is available in 2 colours.

MG Hector Dual-tone

Dual-tone shades are pretty popular these days, and MG is looking forward to cash in this opportunity. At the moment, MG is offering only two dual-tone colour options, namely – Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black. It will be offered in the top-spec Sharp variant and bookings have begun on its official website. MG doesn’t offer the petrol manual option in the top-spec Sharp trim. Therefore, it won’t be offered with the dual-tone option. The Hector’s dual-tone option could be perfect for those who like their MG SUV to stand out from the crowd.

It must also be mentioned that the Hector’s closest rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos come with dual-tone colour options. Apart from the cosmetic upgrade, no other changes have been implemented. So, features such as the panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ABS and EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system can be found in the new dual-tone Hector SUV.