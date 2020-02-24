2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Launched; Prices Start At INR 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices of their new BS6 compliant Vitara Brezza which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The Brezza has proved to be a successful run for Maruti Suzuki and it hasn’t undergone a major overhaul. However, unlike earlier when it was only available with a diesel engine, in the BS6-era, it will only be available with a petrol engine, paired with a manual gearbox or a proper automatic option. Prices now start at INR 7.34 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant of the facelifted model.

The front now adorns a set of twin projector LED headlamps paired with LED foglamps. A new sportier grille has been introduced too. The overall shape and silhouette mostly remain the same. The side profile looks familiar too apart from the addition of a sportier set of diamond-cut, 16′ alloys. To keep up with the competition, they have also loaded it with Maruti’s Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

The new BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine is the main highlight here which churns out 103 hp and 138 NM of torque. The automatic variant will feature SmartHybrid technology. The ARAI figures look promising too, as Maruti claims that the Manual variant will have a fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl while the automatic variant will get you 18.3 kmpl. The all-new Vitara Brezza will be available in three new dual-tone colour options – Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

Speaking at the launch of all-new Vitara Brezza, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become a highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”