Ashok Leyland Delivers First Batch Of Modular Platform Trucks With BS6 Engine

Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has delivered the first batch of vehicles built on its new modular platform with i-Gen6 BSVI technology to its customers. The modular platform is first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configuration, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, drivetrains on a single platform for a range of Trucks, Tippers and Tractors. This helps customers to configure vehicles based on their application and business needs.

The Modular platform will enable customisation of the product which in turn will deliver better operational economics to its customers. The company has also worked on providing improved safety and comfort in the product. The aggregates have also been improved in this platform which will ensure higher reliability and durability. These vehicles are supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

Earlier this year, Ashok Leyland seeded the first batch of BS-VI compliant trucks to its customers in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has relied on its in-house R&D talent and technology for innovations in the industry. In order to meet the BS-VI emission standard, the company has developed the iGen6 technology that will ensure higher operating profits for customers.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Optare Wins Order For Electric Double Decker Buses In London

Commenting on this introduction, Mr Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are excited to introduce the innovative modular platform, which will help our customers to improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. The modular range can be customised to individual customer’s needs – load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We are introducing these vehicles much before the launch to establish product superiority and enable the customer to get the benefits of higher performance and productivity.”