Revolt RV400 & RV300 Electric Motorcycles To Be Introduced In Four New Cities

Revolt Intellicorp is about to introduce their electric bikes in four new markets by March 2020. Revolt’s RV400 and RV300, India’s first AI-enabled motorcycles were launched in Delhi and Pune in August last year. Revealing its expansion plans into multiple cities this year, Revolt is all set to expand its footprint to Ahmedabad on February 29, followed by Hyderabad on March 2, Chennai on March 5 and Mumbai by end-March. As Revolt enters this phase of growth, the company has also been successful in bringing down the waiting period of the RV400 from 5 months to 90 days for orders starting from March.

Their flagship, the RV400 comes with an unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 150,000 kms), free maintenance benefits (3years or 30,000kms), a product warranty (5 years or 75,000 kms) and insurance (1-year company-owned, 5 years third-party). The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features. With My Revolt Plan (M.R.P.), the RV300 is available at INR 2,999 p.m. and RV400 at INR 3,499 p.m. and INR 3,999 p.m., depending on the plan chosen.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

Commenting on this expansion, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “Since our commercial launch last year in August, we have constantly been receiving interest from consumers and dealers alike in other markets. The overall response to both motorcycles has been phenomenal and it surely indicates that the consumer shift is already underway and that India is ready for an electric revolution. It reinforces our intent to continually deliver consumer delight and making EVs accessible to the masses. We have now got the delivery waiting period down to 90 days, that should help us in accelerating in getting more motorcycles on the road in the cities soon”