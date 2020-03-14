2020 Hyundai Creta To Be Priced Aggressively; Attracts 12,000 Bookings

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be out to regain its top spot in the mid-SUV space next week and by now, almost everyone knows what it packs. It appears that the next-generation model of the popular Hyundai is on course to reach the spot it vacated for the Seltos, as the new Creta has already clocked 12,000 bookings since the counter opened on March 2nd. A little birdie has also tipped us that Hyundai will announce aggressive pricing for the new SUV, which should make the feature-loaded vehicle a compelling choice in the segment.

Fitted with Hyundai’s connected car tech, Blue Link, the new Creta features 2 Tone Black & Greige Colour Scheme and Leatherette Upholstery. Ensuring a comfortable and feature-packed journey for its owners, the new Creta will offer a 2 Step reclining rear seat as well as Rear Window Sunshade to enhance passenger comfort and privacy. Hyundai has included features such as Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud). The 2020 Creta will be offered with 10 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry) including 2 Dual Tone (Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black) options.

The 2020 Creta will be offered with a choice of 3 engine options. The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

The new Creta will be packed with features such as Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Advanced Blue Link, Electric Parking Brake, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Drive & Traction Modes, Auto Healthy Air Purifier, 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining, Paddle Shifters and MT Remote Engine Start. We’ll be back with more details from the official launch event next week.