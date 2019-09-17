2020 Honda Africa Twin To Be Unveiled On September 23rd

A big name in the premium adventure bike category, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin will be unveiled on the 23rd of September, 2019. Taking on the likes of similarly-styled motorcycles from Triumph and Ducati among others, the new Honda Africa Twin, according to its new teaser, will get a differently-styled, all-LED headlamp cluster. Teasers have dropped hints that the motorcycle will be sold in two variants – Standard and Adventure.

23.09.2019

The Adventure variant will be the more premium between the two and will offer features like a cross-spoke design for the wheels (tubeless tyre compatible), a tall windscreen, a larger fuel tank, top-box and pannier mounts, and a wider sump guard. The higher-spec variant will also come fitted with a pair of auxiliary lights under the primary headlamp for brighter illumination. On the other hand, the Standard variant will come with a shorter windscreen and won’t get rims which are compatible with a tubeless tyre. The bike will also miss the top box and pannier mounts and feature a smaller tank than the Adventure variant. Both, the standard and the Adventure variant will feature off-road biased setup for the wheels.

TrueAdventure(1) True Adventure’s calling. Can you hear it? Get ready to leave the road behind as you answer the call of the wild. Honda Motorcycles & ATVs ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಜುಲೈ 26, 2019

However, both variants will feature full-LED lighting, a new TFT display and the chassis, sub-frame and the swingarm will also get updates. A big change in the engine department will mean that the bike will be powered by a Euro-V compliant 1,084 cc engine, compared to a 998 cc unit which powers the current bike. The maximum power output from the parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor will be 101 PS as against 94 PS on the current bike. The 2020 Africa Twin will be available with dual-clutch automatic or manual transmission options. The Indian market will most likely get the DCT version only. Braking duties will be handled by dual, petal-type discs up front and a single unit at the back. An update to the electronics could make the 2020 Africa Twin gain cornering ABS.