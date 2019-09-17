Goodyear Is All Set To Make Its Global Racing Comeback

Recently, Goodyear revealed its tyre specifications for the upcoming 2019/2020 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) opening round at Silverstone, which will also mark the brand’s global racing comeback. The tyre company has developed four all-new tyre specifications to begin the 8-round World Endurance Championship season. The top-3 WEC teams: Jota Sport, Jackie Chan DC Racing and High Class Racing have all chosen to race on Goodyear tyres in the highly competitive LMP2 class for high-downforce prototype cars. The LMP2 will be the only WEC class to feature open tyre competition at the Silverstone, which will provide Goodyear with the perfect opportunity to showcase its latest technology.

At Silverstone, Goodyear will offer their A (softest compound) and C (medium compound) specification tyres to all the three teams. Both these tyres feature brand-new constructions designed to offer driveability and consistency across the different circuits, during this season of WEC. Goodyear has chosen these first two specifications after conducting an extensive 12,000 km test at 7 different circuits. With the first three races at Silverstone, Shanghai and Fuji being in temperate climates, Goodyear will initially focus on working closely with the teams to optimise the A and C specification tyres around their cars. They will then consider introducing their third specification at Bahrain on the 14th of December or at São Paulo on the 1st of February.

“With races lasting between 4 and 24 hours, our focus was to develop a range that had the versatility and performance to cope with varying temperatures, stint length between pit-stops and cater for the needs of a wide range of driving styles. Testing has shown that recent resurfacing has created a very high grip circuit that puts heavy loads through the tyres. We’ve also noticed the surface takes longer to ‘rubber in’ after rainfall which is one of the reasons we’ve chosen softer compounds to give drivers the confidence to push hard on new tyres after a pit-stop. We’ve tested in wet conditions that have varied between 4c to 35c giving us a deep understanding of what’s needed to win in the wet.” explained Mike McGregor, Manager Race Sales, Testing & Track Support.