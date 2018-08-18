2019 Yamaha Xabre (MT-15) Render Is Pretty Close To The Real Deal

Recently, we saw the test mules of the next-generation Yamaha Xabre (M-Slaz 150/MT-15) in Indonesia. The spy photographs revealed several details of the motorcycle which is expected to reach international markets in 2019. While the motorcycle is still some time away from making its debut, digital renders from Motoblast are pretty close to the real deal.

The motorcycles, rendered with MT-09 inspired paint options, gets all the styling cues that were seen on the test mules. The hardware list includes upside down telescopic front forks, full LED headlight, updated tank and shroud design, new underbelly guard, dual tone exhaust with brushed aluminium tip, a single piece saddle and clear covers for blinkers and LED tail light.

The styling of the next generation motorcycle is far subtle compared to the current generation motorcycle.

Mechanical specifications are likely to receive an upgrade too. The roadster is the naked version of Yamaha’s track tool, the YZF-R15. The new 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 received a major visual and mechanical overhaul. The spec sheet is expected to be carried on the Xabre/MT-15 as well. Thus, the roadster will most likely get the new 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the latest generation Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. The performance numbers are also likely to go higher that the current motorcycle’s 149 cc liquid cooled fuel injected motor that develops 16 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 14.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Check out more rendered images of the next generation Yamaha Xabre (M-Slaz/MT-15) below:

Image source: Motoblast