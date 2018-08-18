In Conversation With Bruised Passport’s Savi & Vidit: Exploring Jaipur On A 1969 Jawa 250

How often do you meet someone who has spent most of their lives exploring the planet. We met two such enthusiasts who have spent last 12 years traveling across 80 countries. Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja of Bruised Passports tell us what motivated them to make traveling your full-time occupation and about their latest adventure, a motorcycle ride across Jaipur.

Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja rode a beautifully restored 1969 Jawa 250 to explore the heritage treasures of Jaipur. Aptly stated on their Instagram Bruised Passports, “Exploring Jaipur’s old-world charms on a vintage bike – (is a) day well spent”.

The travelling couple have been on many unique getaways but riding on a classic legend such as the Jawa added a whole new edge to their travel experience. Vidit, who is also an expert photographer, captured some great pictures with the both of them in riding gear and with some heritage locations in the backdrop.

The rugged Jawa, often passed on as a prized family heirloom, has been ridden around the globe, not just for winning races, but also for leisure rides on scenic roads accompanied by the iconic sound of the bike. The brand which used to be a strong player in the Indian market in the 60s still receives love from enthusiasts and that iconic sound of the Jawa on the road still manages to make head turns.

We caught up with the duo for a quick interview about their lives as full-time travelers and their experience with the Jawa 250.

Q: A lot of people aspire to travel the world but very few actually do it. What motivated you to make traveling your full-time occupation?

Ever since we were teenagers, we would save every penny we could for travelling. After we had visited 50 countries or so, a lot of friends started asking us for tips to explore destinations. So, we thought we would put everything we had learnt, on the web! Almost 10 years after we first started travelling together, we decided to blog about it and eventually make it our profession.The motivation behind it was to see as much of the world as we could and design our lives the way we wanted them to be.

Q: Of all the places you’ve visited over 12 years, which one tops the list? What’s your favourite memory?

We loved Iceland. Standing under the Northern Lights, near a lagoon full of icebergs tops our list of memories in the country.

Q: How was your experience on a retro classic instead of a modern day motorcycle to explore Jaipur?

Riding a retro classic in Jaipur was perfect because it complimented Jaipur’s vintage charms to the tee. The old world charm of Jaipur and the Jawa motorcycle made it a match made in heaven. Perhaps it’s no coincidence they both start with the alphabet J. *smiles*

Q: Did you suffer any mechanical problems while you rode the Jawa 250?

None whatsoever. The ride was smooth and exciting. In fact, we ended up wanting to keep it with us for a few more days!

Q: What’s next on your travel list? Would you do it on a motorcycle?

Sri Lanka. We’d love to do it on a bike. It would be amazing to ride along the coastline on a vintage beauty.

Q: What are your top five tips for aspiring travellers?

Don’t try to pack your trips with too much to do. Leave room to lay back and absorb the place Start small – take a short trip or even a day trip. Continue travelling if you truly enjoy it Pack light – you need less than you think you need Keep an open mind Try the local food and indulge in as many local experiences as you can

Follow Savi and Vidit on their Instagram account, Bruised Passports to view the world from their camera lens.