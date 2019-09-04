2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Gets A New Shade In The American Market

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been nothing short of an icon during the time it has been in the market. Alas, we shall be losing this icon soon to the new emission norms which have been enforced all over the world. Before it is pulled off from showrooms all over the world, the bike still has one year to be on sale on certain markets. In the Indian market, the bike has been on sale for an ex-showroom price tag of INR 13,74,364 and customers can choose between shades of Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black. New colours will make their way to our market later, when the 2020 model year is launched. Talking about the next model year, Suzuki has now launched a rather unique shade of Candy Daring Red in the American market. This new colour joins the shade of Metallic Daring Gray in the American market. It sure would be fun to see Suzuki offer these new shades in our market.

Powering the Busa is a 1,340cc, inline, DOHC, fuel injected, four-cylinder engine. This engine is tuned to deliver a power output of 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 115 Nm comes in at 7,200 rpm. This power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission which is controlled by 3 different driving modes keeping the rider safe. Stopping this bike on a dime are 310 mm dual discs in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. The Hayabusa comes to India via the CKD route and is assembled at the SMIPL factory in Manesar, Gurugram.

The Hayabusa has been around for almost 20 years and has held the record of being the fastest production bike. It was the first bike to cross the 300 kmph mark in completely stock form. The rivalry between the Hayabusa and the Kawasaki ZX-14R was one of the main reasons why all bike manufacturers signed a gentleman’s agreement to restrict the speed of their bikes to a modest 299 kmph. Once the emission norms kick in, Suzuki will bring us a new Hayabusa with a more potent engine which complies to emission norms worldwide. This bike is rumoured to make its debut at the 2019 EICMA.