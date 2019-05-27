Volkswagen India Wins The ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’ Title

Volkswagen recently received the title of the ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’ by the Indian Blue Books (IBB) Residual Value Awards. Back in 2017, the Volkswagen Polo had also won the Best Residual Value award in the premium hatchback segment. Headquartered in Pune, brand VW is represented by over 5 brands: Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. From low-maintenance small cars to luxury class vehicles, Volkswagen is known to build cars for each type of segment in the market. Together, the Volkswagen brand is able to produce about 30,000 vehicles each working day.

The Indian Blue Books had recently conducted an independent analysis, in which they collected data from more than 8,500 touch points through both wholesale and retail channels in the year 2018. After they got all the required data, the average product prices were compared for each model sold last year, assuming that the vehicle was sold-off either in the first, second, or third year up to the fifth year. The results of the findings showed a steady increase in the residual value by 3 – 7 per cent across all Volkswagen products. Thus, making Volkswagen, one of the most appealing choices for customers within the pre-owned car segment. Volkswagen India has already set-up about 105 Das WeltAuto outlets across the country, for customers to purchase certified pre-owned vehicles.

Volkswagen’s Indian journey began with the launch of Skoda in 2001. After that, Audi and Volkswagen entered the Indian market in 2007, while Volkswagen’s premium brands, Lamborghini and Porsche were introduced in the year, 2012. Today, the Volkswagen Group supports its superior engineering and luxury standards, with two plants in Maharashtra – Pune and Aurangabad.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re quite delighted to share that Volkswagen has received the title of the ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’. This title reiterates our commitment to our Indian customers and truly reflects our dedication towards providing a value-for-money proposition. We extend our gratitude towards the esteemed jurors who have recognized our efforts of making Volkswagen carlines affordable and accessible in the Indian market.”