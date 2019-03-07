2019 Honda Civic – Prices, Variants And All You Need to Know

Today saw the launch of the brand new, 10th generation Honda Civic sedan in the Indian market. The car has been in around for more than 40 years and our market also had the eighth generation model on sale. A very popular name in the Indian market, the 10th generation model will be offered in 5 variants, three of which will be powered by the petrol motor and 2 of which will get the oil burner. Prices of this sedan start at INR 17,69,900 and go all the way till INR 22,29,900, the prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India. To put things into perspective, the competition like the Elantra is priced between INR 13.71 Lakh & INR 20.15 Lakh while the Octavia is priced between INR 15.99 Lakh & INR 25.99 Lakh. Here is a breakdown of the prices with all the variants.

V CVT: INR 17,69,900 (Petrol)

VX CVT: INR 19,19,900 (Petrol)

ZX CVT: INR 20,99,900 (Petrol)

VX MT: INR 20,49,900 (Diesel)

ZX MT: INR 22,29,900 (Diesel)

Remember how the old Civic had a problem of scraping over our uneven road surfaces? Honda has taken care of that problem by raising the front end of the car by 20 mm and the rear of the car by 15 mm. Having received more than 1,100 bookings already for this sedan, Honda will be offering complete peace of mind to every buyer. The new Civic comes with 3-year/unlimited kilometre warranty which can be further extended for 2 more years if a customer wishes to. Customers will also get a total of five colour options to choose from – Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic. Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic.

Also Read: Honda E Prototype Infuses Retro In Future Of Mobility

Sitting low and adopting a sporty design, the Civic would surely make you want to go fast. The new Civic comes with a choice of 1 petrol and 1 diesel engine. The former is a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated unit, tuned to produce 141 PS @ 6500 rpm and 174 NM of peak torque @ 4300 rpm. This engine, unfortunately, misses out on the manual gearbox and is offered only with a CVT automatic gearbox. For fans of the stick, Honda will mate the oil burner with a manual gearbox, which has been tuned for 120 PS at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm at 2000 rpm. Know more about the Civic in this detailed video review of the car linked below.