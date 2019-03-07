The Next-Gen Hyundai Sonata Is Full Of Oomph & Style

At a time where we are witnessing a majority of car makers offering their latest developments and top of the line equipment in an SUV, Hyundai has just unveiled some images of their popular sedan, the Sonata. Does the carmaker aim to bring back excitement into the sedan segment? If you look at the sharply designed new Sonata, you might just agree. What you would also agree to is just like the first-gen Sonata and its bonnet jewel raised eyebrows back in the day, this fantastic new design has the potential to revive those days.

The new Hyundai Sonata gets a wide stance, 25 mm more than the model it replaces, which when combined with a 30 mm lower height and 45 mm length extension gives the car a much more sporty appearance than before. The front end carries the trademark cascading grille which is surrounded by an industry first ‘Hidden Lighting Lamp’ which can be seen only when the headlights are switched on. The side profile also carries the sporty appeal with two parallel shoulder lines running across the length of the car. The rear of the car gets a boomerang-shaped tail lamp and a single light strip runs all across the width of the vehicle.

The interior of the car has also been spiced up for the new model. The interiors follow a dual tone colour scheme which looks very bright and uplifting. Inspired from a stealth aircraft, the recognizable winged shape instrument panel looks very neat. Designers have also compressed the height of the climate vents and dashboard to achieve this futuristic look. Satin chrome accent on the steering wheel, which looks like an aircraft yoke, and shift-by-wire transmission controls to free up storage space are some other features this new model will be offering.

“Sonata celebrates innovative coupe-like silhouette,” said Sang Yup Lee, senior vice president and head of the Hyundai Design Center. “A short overhang, sloping roofline and low deck lid create a balanced feel, and Hyundai’s signature chrome accent now goes all the way into the hood, making it look even longer. It also has LED lighting built in. These cues bring the Sensuous Sportiness design to life.” Here are some images of this car for you to have a look at.