2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 – Top 5 Changes

Ever since the first Dominar was launched, Bajaj had aimed this bike at the touring segment. But over the course of time, they started taking feedback from their customers to make it even better. The result of all that valuable feedback is the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400. Let’s take a look at what has changed.

Engine

The primary and most important upgrade in the new Bajaj Dominar is the new DOHC single cylinder engine which provides an increased power output of 40 PS compared to the previous 35 PS. The increased power contributes to better power to weight ratio of 217 PS/Ton than the previous 192 PS/Ton.

USD Front Forks

The front fork is now a 43 mm upside down unit. This aids in better handling and stability over the conventional forks which were used on the first-gen bike.

Secondary LCD Display

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar gets a new secondary LCD display on the fuel tank that displays important information like time, gear position and trip information.

Inbuilt Bungee Straps

The most important and unique feature that defines this bike’s sports tourer credentials is hidden under the pillion seat. Inbuilt bungee straps are neatly tucked under the pillion saddle and can be used to tie luggage for long distance tours.

Twin-barrel Exhaust

Replacing the older single outlet unit, the new twin-barrel setup lends the Dominar with a bassy tone which does go well with its persona. The sound is more in sync with the bike’s go-fast nature and is a joy to listen to at full chat.

Other Changes

Introduction of new body colour called ‘Auroral Green’

The size of the headlamp is visually reduced by incorporating coloured focal points

Spacecraft inspired tank pad is new and comes fitted as standard

Hot stamping of the ‘D’ logo on the pillion seat