2018 Suzuki Swift Lands In India

The past week saw a numerous imports of sports cars such as two units of the McLaren 720S, India’s, first Lamborghini Huracan Performante, a Ferrari F12tdf and even a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. What recently landed at one of the airports in India though is likely to catch much more attention as the model is a mass market product.

Images shared on the web reveal the very first sighting of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift on Indian soil. Unveiled sometime back in December last year in Japan, the Swift seen in the images reveals that the model is a hybrid variant with an automatic transmission and could have been imported in India for testing or homologation purposes.

Also read: New 140HP Suzuki Swift Sport To Debut At 67Th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show

Maruti Suzuki has remained tight lipped regarding any details of the India-spec 2018 Swift although with this sighting, the country’s largest automobile manufacturer is likely to showcase the model at the 2018 Auto Expo before a launch later next year. The new Swift seen in the images comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, alloy wheels and an automatic transmission (Auto Gear Shift or AGS).

The Swift Hybrid, which was launched in Japan in July this year, is powered by a 1.2-litre VTVT K-series engine that produces 89 bhp. Mated to a 10 kW electric motor, power is sent to the front wheels. The Swift Hybrid is claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 32 kmpl. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Spy image courtesy: Cartoq