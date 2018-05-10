2018 BMW M5 Competition Edition Breaks Cover

German luxury automobile manufacturer BMW has unveiled the M5 Competition edition. Slated to rival the Mercedes-AMG E63-S 4Matic, the model based on the sixth generation M5 features a retuned engine, new styling updates and a set of new features on the inside.

Powered by an uprated 4.4-litre V8 engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, the M5 Competition delivers a maximum power output of and 625 hp (up by 25 hp from the standard M5) and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. This enhanced performance accelerates the super saloon from naught to the tonne in a mere 3.3 seconds, while the 200 kmph mark is breached in 10.8 seconds, making this incarnation the fastest ever M5. The electronically limited top speed stands at 250 kmph.

Similar to the standard M5, the BMW M5 Competition edition features the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. M xDrive brings the front wheels into play only when the rear wheels reach their limits of adhesion. The main components of M xDrive are based on the all-wheel drive BMW xDrive system and Active M differential, controlled by a central M-specific vehicle dynamics control system. The transmission of power is further enhanced with model-specific engine mounts with greater stiffness (900Nm as opposed to 580Nm) and these allow for a firmer connection to the vehicle’s structure and better overall engine response and performance.

In the design department, The kidney grille’s surround of the BMW M5 Competition edition brings extra high-gloss black accenting to the front end while the rear features a high-gloss black detailing for the bumper covering. This, in turn, forms a colour-coordinated composition with the tailpipes in black chrome. Both the rear spoiler and “M5” boot lid logo – which gains “Competition” lettering, and are finished in high-gloss black.

Standard specification for the new BMW M5 Competition includes exclusive M light-alloy wheels sporting a Y-spoke design in a bi-colour finish. The 20-inch forged wheels are shod with mixed-size tyres measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 285/35 R 20 at the rear. The car comes as standard with six-piston fixed callipers and perforated, inner-vented brake discs at the front wheels and single-piston floating callipers with integrated parking brake at the rear. M Carbon ceramic brakes are also available as an option, distinguished by matte gold-coloured callipers with M logo designation.

Inside, the new BMW M5 Competition edition comes equipped with black seat belts with a striped pattern in BMW M GmbH colours and floor mats with model-specific piping as well as an M5 logo. Another distinctive identifier is the “M Competition” graphic that appears in the instrument cluster to greet the driver as it is starting up.

The M5 Competition rides on a 7mm lower suspension which has also been tuned for greater driving dynamics. The rear anti-roll bar has also been stiffened. Overall, the car rides 10% stiffer than the car it is based upon and is also complemented by a standard M specific variable damper control. Also on offer on the new BMW M5 Competition is the flap-controlled, twin-pipe M Sport exhaust system which comes as a standard feature.