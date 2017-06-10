Hyundai Tucson Sport Unveiled In South Africa

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai, through its N Performance division, has unveiled a new variant of the Tucson SUV, known as the Tucson Sport. Limited to just 500 units, the Tucson Sport will be sold only in the South African market.

Design wise, the Tucson Sport, over the standard model, receives a body kit that includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a diffuser at the rear. The standard 17 inch alloy wheels make way for new 19 inch black alloys wrapped in low profile tyres. The rear profile of the Tucson Sport also receives a quad exhaust setup that replaces the conventional dual exhaust system on the standard variant.

The Hyundai Tucson Sport sources power from a 1.6-litre turbocharged, four cylinder petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing 26 hp and 30 Nm more than the standard state of tune, which now stand at 201 hp and 295 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

A few highlights of the Hyundai Tucson Sport include an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, reverse camera, front, side and curtain airbags, EBD and ESP, all available as a standard feature.