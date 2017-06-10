Home News Hyundai Tucson Sport Unveiled In South Africa
Hyundai Tucson Sport Unveiled In South Africa

By Aditya NadkarniJune 10, 2017

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai, through its N Performance division, has unveiled a new variant of the Tucson SUV, known as the Tucson Sport. Limited to just 500 units, the Tucson Sport will be sold only in the South African market.

Hyundai Tucson Sport blue front

Design wise, the Tucson Sport, over the standard model, receives a body kit that includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a diffuser at the rear. The standard 17 inch alloy wheels make way for new 19 inch black alloys wrapped in low profile tyres. The rear profile of the Tucson Sport also receives a quad exhaust setup that replaces the conventional dual exhaust system on the standard variant.

Also read: New Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Diesel AT Review : Mid-Size Masterstroke

The Hyundai Tucson Sport sources power from a 1.6-litre turbocharged, four cylinder petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing 26 hp and 30 Nm more than the standard state of tune, which now stand at 201 hp and 295 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

Hyundai Tucson Sport blue rear

A few highlights of the Hyundai Tucson Sport include an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, electrically adjustable seats, cruise control, reverse camera, front, side and curtain airbags, EBD and ESP, all available as a standard feature.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Hyundai Tucson Sport red front
Hyundai Tucson Sport red rear
Hyundai Tucson Sport blue front
Hyundai Tucson Sport blue rear
