VinFast Sets Historic Record, Sells Over 100,000 Vehicles in Just Three Quarters of 2025

VinFast’s Record-Breaking Journey
VinFast has raced past a historic milestone, selling over 100,000 vehicles in just three quarters of 2025 — including 13,914 EVs in September alone — taking total sales to an unprecedented 103,884 units. This record-breaking run highlights the brand’s unstoppable growth, innovative edge, and deep customer trust, as it dominates the charts for 11 straight months as Vietnam’s best-selling automaker.
Key takeaways from this achievement include:
- Consistent sales momentum across all segments.
- Rapid adoption of electric vehicles by Vietnamese consumers.
- Strong government and consumer support for homegrown technology.
Top Models Powering the Growth
VinFast’s success is fueled by a lineup that fits a wide range of customer needs — from compact city cars to family SUVs and ride-hailing vehicles.
Here’s how the major models contributed to the record:
- VF 3 – The National Electric Car: Compact, practical, and affordable, it became the best-seller with 31,386 units in nine months, including 2,682 in September.
- VF 5 – Stylish and Versatile: The second most popular model with 30,956 units sold; its Herio Green fleet version adds another 8,604 units to VinFast’s tally.
- VF 6 – A Balance of Performance and Style: With 14,425 cumulative sales, the VF 6 continues to attract new buyers, and its backlog shows how much people want it.
- VF 7 – The Premium Choice: A favorite among C-SUV buyers with 5,877 units sold, combining tech and design appeal.
- Limo Green – Designed for Mobility Businesses: A seven-seater MPV made for ride-hailing services, delivering 2,120 units in September, placing it among the top in its class.
Together, these models show VinFast’s smart approach — offering value-driven EVs that meet diverse mobility needs in Vietnam’s rapidly growing market.
Production Expansion and Brand Vision
To sustain this growth, VinFast is expanding output at its Hai Phong and Ha Tinh manufacturing plants. With modern production lines and scalable EV platforms, the company is preparing to meet demand both domestically and globally.
According to Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, this milestone is the result of “millions of acts of trust” from customers. She emphasized that VinFast’s mission is not only to sell cars but to lead Vietnam’s transition toward clean and sustainable mobility.
Conclusion
VinFast’s journey from a local newcomer to a national leader in just a few years is nothing short of extraordinary. Its 100,000-unit milestone is more than a sales record — it’s a symbol of Vietnam’s confidence in homegrown innovation and a clear sign that electric vehicles are now mainstream in the country.
With expanding production, growing demand, and a strong customer base, VinFast isn’t just shaping Vietnam’s EV future — it’s driving the entire nation toward a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.