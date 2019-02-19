You Would Not Believe That This Is a Base Variant Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a very well loaded car. It comes with a host of features and everything you would need from a car of this segment and more. However, there are times when even the top-spec trim does not cut it for you, leaving you wanting for even more. In such a case, a modification job is your saviour, enabling you to get in a world of infinite accessories and add ons which could completely enhance the appearance of your car. Here is one video, showcasing a Hyundai Creta SUV which has been ‘pimped’ by its owner to suit his personal taste and as you will see, the possibilities are endless.

If you are clear as to what you want to do with the car, it makes sense to buy a basic variant instead so you have some more money to spare at the accessory shop. This Creta showcased in the video, which has been given quite a makeover, is, in fact, a base variant. Let us now talk about the changes done to this compact SUV.

The front end gets a bold look, which is highlighted by this aggressive grille which has the name Creta on it, screaming in anger and scaring other cars out of the way. The lettering also comes with LED lighting, which stays on just like the DRLs. The headlights too, get a projector setup and the indicators on both the headlight assembly and the fog lamps are dynamic and swoop across. The side gets further enhanced by additional chrome appliques present all across and massive 18-inch AMG styled wheels. The rear also gets a bold look with LED illumination and a bunch of other stuff that can be seen in the video. Here too, the indicators swoop across when switched on, pretty much how the new Audi matrix lights do.

On the inside, the white theme of the exterior continues. Pretty much every panel that used to be beige before has been turned white, the A-pillars and steering wheel included. The steering also comes with mounted controls which control the MID screen in the instrument console and the Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system. The screen is connected to a set of banging speakers which sound pretty neat and bassy. Other additions in the interior include extra soft seat covers, ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates and some more. At the end of the video, the owner also talks about the amount of money these changes have cost, so do have a look.