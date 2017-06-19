TVS Apache RTR200 4V Gets Retro-Fitted ABS; Costs INR 38,000

We’ve been waiting for the TVS Apache RTR200 4V ABS for quite some time now. Despite being announced along with the carburetor Apache RTR200 4V over an year ago, the fuel injected version with ABS is yet to be available for sale in India. The Fi version was seen at a dealership back in March 2017. TVS hinted that the Apache RTR 200 4V equipped with FI and ABS will arrive in India in the third quarter of this year.

But someone who was probably tired of waiting and decided to get the safety net installed himself. Dhiraj Ladi recently shared his Do It Yourself (DIY) upgrade of the RTR200 4V to ABS. His forum post said, “Mechanical parts and brake pipes are direct fit. However, there is modification required for wiring harness. If someone needs details then I can help with wiring layout. With this modification, ABS is working but I was not able to connect ABS indicator on IP.”

He used several parts from his Apache RTR180 and thus he could not share the exact price. However, he did share a tentative price for the installation which include:

HCU with inbuilt ABS functionality: INR 22,000

Speed sensor front and rear: INR 1,500 each

Sensor disc: INR 700 each

Brake pipes: INR 1,500 each

RTR180 wiring harness: INR 5,500

That’s INR 38,000 for ABS which is quite steep. The Apache RTR 200 4V carb is available at INR 93,315 while the Pirelli equipped version costs INR 98,315 (both ex-showroom Delhi prices). Meanwhile, TVS Motorcycles is likely to introduce the Apache RTR 200 4V with FI, ABS and Pirelli tyres with a price tag of INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

via xBHP