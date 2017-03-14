VIDEO: TVS Apache RTR 200 FI Seen At Dealership; Launch Likely To Happen Soon

TVS Motor Company launched the Apache RTR 200 4V in the month of January last year. The company had introduced two variants of the 200cc Apache, including a carbureted one and a fuel injected one. While the former was available soon after the launch, it was said that the latter would make its debut later.

Now, a video shared on the web reveals the Fuel Injected TVS Apache RTR 200 at a dealer yard, along with a few units of the Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 200 carb. All the models seen at this dealer yard feature a BS-IV emission compliant engine, which can be observed with the help of a sticker seen on the under-cowl.

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 200 FI is the same 197 cc single cylinder air cooled engine that produces 21 PS (0.5 PS more than the carb variant) at 8500 rpm and 18 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via five speed transmission.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 FI seen in the video here does not receive ABS and hence it can be assumed that the ABS equipped model is yet to make its way to the dealerships. TVS has not officially launched the Apache RTR 200 FI although previous reports suggest that the model equipped with Pirelli tyres could be priced at INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is the video of the TVS Apache RTR 200 FI at a dealership: