This Royal Enfield Impersonates A Harley Davidson Quite Accurately

Ever felt like owning a stylish and fashionable cruiser bike? If yes, then a Delhi-based bike modification company named, Bittoo Modification can fulfil your wish by converting any ordinary bike into a contemporary cruiser. In the video below, the modification company has completely converted a standard Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it look like a Harley Davidson. The prominent changes on this bike include a new set of fat tyres, USD forks, a larger fuel tank, dual exhaust pipes (one of them non-functional) and a set of new LED front lamps and turn indicators. This entire modification will cost you an extra INR 1.35 lakh and the bike needs to be provided by the customer. Have a look at the video here:

As seen in the above video, the stock Classic 350 was the customer’s bike and was transported all the way from Rajasthan to Delhi. The bike was then completely modified and redesigned to resemble a Harley. In terms of design, the modified bike now gets a set of 140 mm tyres at the front and the rear and a new LED headlight unit with a set of LED turn indicators. The other design features include a huge fuel tank, dual exhaust pipes, custom body graphics which imitate a Harley Davidson, a pair of gloss black custom fenders and a custom paint job. The blacked-out rims, matte-finish leg guard, dual-tone paint scheme and side-mounted rear number plate also add to the overall appearance of the bike.

Speaking about the chassis and engine, the bike gets a set of new USD (Upside Down) Forks and a slightly re-0tuned rear suspension to increase the ride height, however, the rest of the chassis parts remain untouched. The handlebar also gets a couple of retro-styled rear-view mirrors and a basic analogue instrument console which resemble a true cruiser. In terms of power, the bike retains the original engine of the Classic 350 without making any kind of changes or tuning. This means the bike continues to be powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 19.8 HP at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm while being paired with a 5-speed gearbox.