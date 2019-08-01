This Modified Royal Enfield Is The Devil’s Chariot

Royal Enfield is one brand which can design and produce a range of classic motorcycles which fascinate people of ages. The Classic 500 and Bullet 500 are a few examples of how Royal Enfield have successfully designed retro and smart-looking 500cc cruisers. However, there are many more ways in which you can customize or modify your Royal Enfield to make it stand apart from the crowd. This is exactly what Maharashtra based, Maratha Motorcycles have done with a 500cc Enfield. The bike is named Asura and staying true to its name, the bike doesn’t disappoint as it looks exactly like the devil.

Despite being named after a monster, Maratha Motorcycles believe to call this bike a robotic life form, just like the Autobots in the movie Transformers. However, the red coloured lights at the front make this bike look more like an evil Decepticon, ready to attack and take out its competition. Talking about the design features, the front of the bike gets a face-like headlamp unit with a couple of side indicators on either side, along with a set of LED fog lamps for improved visibility. The rear tail lamp assembly is equipped in the frame, while the exhaust is configured and created in Maratha Motorcycles’ craft house to give the Asura a robust warrior feel. The bike is also equipped with a massive 20-litre fuel tank and seats with high-density cushioning for long-distance touring.

Mechanically, the Asura is powered by Royal Enfield’s 500cc engine. However, as the exact mechanical details are not yet available, the gearbox and power output stay a mystery. While the other visual mechanical changes include a set of custom inverted front forks and a monoshock at the rear end. The bike also gets a fully-customized handlebar for enhanced cruising comfort while maintaining an aggressive sitting stance. The one-sided custom rear swingarm and the belt-driven mechanism provides this bike with its own unique identity. The bar-end Mirrors and custom fat tyres (front: 120/70 ZR, Rear: 240/45 ZR) and rear number plate positioning, all give this bike a strong and bold character. The Asura’s stopping power is credited to front and rear disc brakes, which are crafted and built in house. However, the prices are not yet available and will only be disclosed to potential customers.