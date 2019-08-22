CS Santosh Launches Recky, An Activity Recording App For Motorcyclists

CS Santosh is no ordinary man. His CV is full of achievements which include being the first Indian to compete in the World’s toughest off-road race – The Dakar Rally. A member of Team Hero Motosport, the racer has launched Recky, a mobile application pegged to be the world’s most user-friendly activity recording App that connects the world’s motorcyclists. Ideated and tested by CS Santosh, Recky is a feature-rich App focused on simplifying the experience and making it affordable and accessible for developing countries.

It allows you to take pictures in-app along your ride and automatically drops markers for where you’ve taken these pictures. These pictures show up once your ride is complete. The App provides the user vital information along with dark, light, topography and satellite map-views for free. Key features like record your ride, experience the ride, explore rides, get directions and user profile makes Recky fun and engaging. Apart from getting pin-point directions, the App displays elevation, top speed and distance.

Privacy being paramount in today’s era, the creators of the App will ensure the data is not shared and the app does not track the rider until the user opts to record the activity. Once the ride is complete, the user can save it as ‘Private’ or opt ‘Followers’ (for your followers to see) or choose ‘Everyone’ option (for the general public which appears on explore rides). Others using Recky can then play the ride again to see directions, pictures and stats. The user can search for other riders, follow them, have them follow you to build a community and see their preferred ride. While the directions to a ride are currently a list, it will soon be turn-by-turn navigation.

Talking about the initiative, CS Santosh explains, “Our Ride Explorer, displays all public rides and rides from your followers in one map-view, at all times. No need to click and find or search, it’s all map-based zooming and panning. Pan across to any country and find rides there instantly as riders populate them. We’ll soon provide users with the option to create a ride-summary like no other in the world – this will be the most entertaining element for the user and for the user’s social media followers.”