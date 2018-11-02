Audi’s Brand New RSQ e-tron Concept Car to Star in an Animated Film

Quite often, manufacturers use concept cars to give us a glimpse into the future of their cars. This time though, Audi developed a concept car to star in the animated film, Spies in Disguise. The car used in the movie is the RSQ e-tron concept, which happens to be a fully electric and autonomous vehicle. The car will be driven by super spy Lance in the movie who is voiced by the legendary actor, Will Smith. The RSQ e-tron uses the technology of the future like a holographic speedo and even drives by itself, it also gets other spy stuff so that our spy hero can protect the world against the evil of international espionage.

“Audi takes a digital, forward-looking approach to the design process, both in developing fictional content and in the production modelling studio,” commented Frank Rimili, head of Exterior DesignStudio 3 at AUDI AG. “At Audi Design, we combine state-of-the-art digital visualization techniques with handmade precision. These processes enable us to implement futuristic design ideas with the same precision in the development of a fictional virtual concept vehicle such as the RSQ e-tron.”

“Audi and Fox have been great collaborators over the years and we are thrilled to evolve our relationship, bringing Audi into the world of animation for the first time. This project was the perfect opportunity to highlight Audi’s e-tron technology and give our intrepid spy, Lance Sterling, his own signature spy mobile”, said Erin Williams, Vice President, Marketing Partnerships for Twentieth Century Fox Film. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas in September of 2019, till then, here are some images of this beautiful concept car for you to see. Audi will collaborate with Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios to produce an additional custom animated content piece in 2019, featuring Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by actor Tom Holland.