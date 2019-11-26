Trending:
Alex Marquez Joins The Repsol Honda MotoGP Team For 2020
Home Motorsport Narain Karthikeyan Wins The SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race In Japan

Narain Karthikeyan Wins The SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race In Japan

|
Added in: Motorsport
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

One of India’s most popular motorsports icon, Narain Karthikeyan, recently claimed victory in the SUPER GT x DTM Special Exchange Battle, which was held on Sunday at Fuji Speedway, Japan. The former F1 racer drove his way to victory in a 2019 Modulo Epson Honda NSX–GT in just 57.38.362 minutes. Karthikeyan was able to emerge victorious at the end of this race by beating over 22 rivals while overcoming 3 separate safety car interventions and facing unfavourable weather conditions. He and his team – Modulo Nakajima Racing gave everyone a tough fight before finally claiming victory.

Narain Karthikeyan wins the Super GT X DTM 1

Talking about the race, the Super GT x DTM Dream Race is a special racing event jointly created by Japanese SUPER GT Series and DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Master). The race consists of two races over 55 minutes plus one lap – one each on Saturday and Sunday. In this race, the cars of the two touring car series compete against each other to claim victory.

Narain Karthikeyan wins the Super GT X DTM 2

Speaking about this win, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said “We would like to congratulate ace driver from India Narain Karthikeyan and his team Modulo Nakajima Racing for this tremendous victory in SUPER GT x DTM. With the win, Karthikayen has added yet another feat to his illustrious career, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

“The Modulo Epson NSX-GT had a good feel and a good response from the beginning when I started running on Thursday. Winning the race, it was like a dream come true because I was able to win against the great drivers who participated in the DTM. Thanks to all the settings, the Modulo Epson NSX-GT was faster every time I ran, and I didn’t have a hard time in the finals.”

Narain Karthikeyan wins the Super GT X DTM 3

Also Read: VIDEO: Watch Red Bull’s Formula 1 Crew Perform A Pit Stop In Zero Gravity At 33,000 Feet

In other news, one of Formula 1’s most popular team, Red Bull recently attempted a new pit stop challenge aboard the Ilyushin Il-76 MDK cosmonaut training plane. To celebrate its 3 record-breaking pit stops in Formula 1 this season, Red Bull decided to perform something unique. This unique feat was about performing a pit stop at an altitude of 33,000 feet.

Motorsport
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 