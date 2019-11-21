Maruti Suzuki Baleno Crosses The 6.5 Lakh Units Sales Milestone Within 4 Years Of Its Launch

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback Baleno, recently achieved a new milestone, as it crossed the 6.5 Lakh units sales milestone within 4 years of its launch. The popular hatchback was initially launched in October 2015 and was a true symbol of the ‘Make in India’ initiative taken up the government. Currently, the Baleno is at the No.1 spot in the best-selling premium hatchback segment, while its main rival, the Hyundai i20 takes the second spot. The Baleno’s liquid flow design, best-in-class cabin, cutting-edge technology features and class-leading safety are a few reasons why the premium hatchback has enjoyed unparalleled success in the Indian market.

Apart from all this, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now fitted with next-generation smart hybrid technology which offers advanced assistive features like Idle Start-Stop (ISS) and power regeneration. The new Baleno is also the country’s first BS6 compliant premium hatchback. The car is currently offered with two BS-VI compliant petrol engines. The first option is a 4-cylinder, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor, which is tuned to generate 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque. This same engine can also be equipped with the smart hybrid system, which generates around 90 PS of power with similar torque figures. The other petrol engine available with the Baleno is for the RS variant, which is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre, turbocharged motor that can produce over 102 PS of power and over 150 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Baleno comes equipped with various technologically advanced features such as a new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system, a multi-information display and the option of a CVT transmission. The car also offers class-leading comfort and driving pleasure with high safety standards. Customers can buy a Baleno from any of the 360 Nexa showrooms in India. Also, Baleno is now the fastest premium hatchback to reach the 6-lakh milestone in the country.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gets A BS6-Compliant 1.0-litre Petrol Engine

Commenting on the 4th year benchmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel NEXA, Baleno attracted a new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. Baleno is the perfect choice for those looking for a premium hatchback. Continuous alignment with our customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been our constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for a hatchback in the market.”