Folks Behind The Gurkha To G-Wagen Transformation Work Their Magic On A Thar

Remember the unrecognizable Force Gurkha to G-Wagen transformation? Those very skilled hands at the Pro Color Body Shop in Kerala are at it again. This time though, they were out to transform the Mahindra Thar. The result? Well, you can see it for yourself in the pictures, but we’ll tell you all about it. Backed by expert technicians, the guys at Pro Body Shop take their mods rather seriously and it just reflects in that glossy Red paint job on this mean looking Thar.

The very first thing that they wanted to fit the Thar with was a proper hard top. So rather than just ordering one, they constructed their own, using double layered, 18 gauge steel sheet which was cut using state-of-the-art equipment. Between the layers, the guys sandwiched some foam insulation which provides better sound and thermal insulation. In an event of a rollover, this hard top is also tough enough to act as a roll cage and has been built to withstand that kind of an impact.

Up front, the guys at Pro Color Body Shop installed a blacked out, horizontal grille which is flanked by headlights that squint a little in aggression. We love how the custom-made bumper merges seamlessly with the wheel arches and you can’t miss those ideally placed auxiliary lights. At the rear, you will find a barn type door and a reinforced structure which can hold the spare tyre and tailgate together. Here too, notice how the LED tail lights fit flush and everything looks watertight.

The fenders of the Thar have also been changed and imported ‘JK’ series fenders have been installed which required some custom fabrication. In order to match the front windscreen of the car with the rest of the modifications, the team installed a flush type windscreen glass in place of the conventional rubber moulding mounted windshield glass. Finally, after all these changes, the team used top quality marine grade primer, providing ultimate rust protection. Moreover, the interior got insulated for sound and vibrations. This Thar gets 4 bucket seats with armrests and an all-black interior, including new roof lining as well.

This whole process took a period of 9 months to complete. The modification involved the use of the best machinery and procedures. Every panel was precision cut and fitted and thus the job required almost no fillers. The team kept checking their measurements time to time and the final outcome is so good, it would make even the guys at Mahindra customisation to sit up and take notice. Applause!