Vocal For Local: Five Indian Cars Which Are Truly World-Class

With the economy getting battered due to closure of various businesses across the country, thanks to the outspread of the novel coronavirus, the future ahead looks gloomy. Not only is the fight against COVID-19 essential but also the revival of the economy is of utmost importance. The Prime Minister of India, a couple of days back, gave a speech to the nation and stressed on ‘Self-Dependence’ and that it would be a key factor for sustainable growth in the future.

With this speech, the Prime Minister urged the public to consume more Indian products to support the Indian business houses. In accordance with this, we bring to you five Indian cars made by Indian manufacturers which stand out as truly world-class products.

Mahindra XUV500

The XUV500 recently got updated to the mandatory BS6 version with some minor updates. It is powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel which is now BS6 compliant and churns out 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The new model is now offered in four variants as opposed to six in the BS4 era with features like an automatic transmission and AWD system given a miss.

However, it includes feature highlights such as cruise control, sunroof, Arkamys sound system, static bending headlamps, and Blue Sense connected car tech. The XUV500 protects its occupants with six airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability program, hill start assist, and hill descent control. For someone looking for a family car in a mid-size SUV with seats for seven, the XUV500 would surely not disappoint.

Price: Rs 13.19 lakhs- 17.69 lakhs(ex-showroom)

Tata Harrier

Based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, with strong proportions and expressive surfaces providing an incredible stance, powerful road presence and a sense of dynamism, the Tata Harrier is truly above all in the looks department for sure. Underpinned by an all-new base, it borrows its brilliance from a World-class SUV platform.

The 2020 Tata Harrier has been packed with features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, powered driver seat, and a new exterior red shade with a black roof. What’s more, it now gets ESP as standard across all variants. The main highlight is the updated BS6 engine which is more powerful now. The 2.0-litre Kryotech diesel engine makes 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox and is much more refined than its BS4 predecessor.

Prices: Rs 13.69 lakh- 20.25 lakh(ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar needs no introduction. By far it has been the most popular and affordable off-roader in the Indian market. Now, Mahindra is due to add the second-gen model to the range quite soon. This is a pure utility vehicle with its primary purpose being to satisfy off-roading enthusiasts. An old school design with simple mechanicals makes the Thar a machine which remains on standby to rescue expensive, complex machinery when it gets stuck.

The previous-gen Thar did not have many features up its sleeve and felt pretty bare-bones but the good news is that Mahindra is going to change this with the new generation model which is expected to go on sale as soon as this lockdown is lifted. The new generation will get massive updates in terms of powertrains. The automaker has not confirmed yet, but it is believed the Mahindra Thar 2020 SUV will be offered with two engine options: an all-new BS6 2.2-litre diesel engine and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options will include only a manual gearbox, at least initially. So what does the Thar stand out for? Simply for its sheer off-road capabilities and for all those enthusiasts who look for adventure, the Thar is the best bet.

Price: Rs 10.00 lakh onwards(ex-showroom, expected)

Tata Altroz

Without an argument, the Altroz is the best-looking car in its class. And we say that including the upcoming, new-gen i20. The hatchback debuted with Tata Motors’ all-new platform, which is about to underpin some exciting future models like the HBX. The Altroz gets premium features such as a dual-tone dashboard, 7-inch infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, steering-mounted audio controls, as well as cruise control. Moreover, Tata is also offering various customisation options for the Altroz.

The Altroz comes with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The output figures stand at 86PS/113Nm and 90PS/200Nm for the petrol unit and diesel unit respectively. Among these two, the petrol engine definitely needs a turbocharged dose. However, the biggest reason why the Altroz makes it to this list is its 5-star safety rating. Based on the new ALFA platform, the Altroz is overall the safest made in India car currently.

Price: Rs 5.29 lakhs- 9.29 lakh(ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon EV

When it comes to electric vehicles(EVs), India is still at a nascent stage. However, that hasn’t stopped Tata Motors to venture into the segment which might revolutionise the future of mobility for the entire world. In this pursuit, Tata Motors launched the Tata Nexon EV in January this year. Based on the popular sub-compact SUV from its product portfolio, Nexon, the Nexon EV is the first world-class EV, completely built and designed in the country itself.

It shares all the standard features with the stock fuel-driven Nexon with small distinguishing aspects like the completely blacked out piano-finish grille at the front. The Nexon EV uses Tata’s Ziptron EV powertrain technology that features a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 312km. It gets an 8-year standard warranty and an IP67 waterproof battery pack. The electric motor has a performance rating of 129PS of power and 245Nm of peak torque which is quite impressive and all of that torque can be accessed instantly due to the electric drivetrain. Starting at the base price of Rs 13.99 lakhs, it is currently the most affordable EV car in India.

Price: Rs 13.99 – 15.99 lakhs(ex-showroom)