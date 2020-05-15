Vocal For Local: Five Indian Motorcycles Which Stand Out

In his latest address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi outlined his vision for India in the post-coronavirus world order. He has been emphasizing on the importance of locally produced products ever since his tenure began. After giving us the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he has once again addressed the importance of ‘Self-reliance’ and has asked the country to be ‘Vocal for Local’, in order to curb down the economic slowdown caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed some world-class products from Indian two-wheeler manufacturers that meet international standards. Here’s a list of Indian motorcycles which have left quite an impact in the industry:

Bajaj Dominar 400

When the Bajaj Dominar 400 was first introduced, it became the most powerful motorcycle produced by an Indian manufacturer. It borrows the same explosive engine from the KTM Duke 390 which displaces 373.2cc and in the latest iteration of this ‘Power-Crusier’ makes 40 ps @ 8650 rpm and 35 nm @ 7000 rpm. Priced at INR 1.94 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is one of the most value for money offering in its segment. It is particularly renowned for its touring capabilities, making it one of the best sport-tourers in its segment.

TVS Apache RR 310

One of the most visually appealing motorcycles ever built by an Indian manufacturer is the birth-child of TVS’ and BMW Motorrad’s partnership. There’s more to the Apache RR310 than its looks alone. It packs more features than its rivals can only dream of. Powered by 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, it makes 34 PS @ 9700 rpm. Often Christened as one of the most gorgeous motorcycles in its segment, it comes with four riding modes and ride-by-wire throttle. Priced at INR 2.40 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it justifies its price pretty well.

Hero Xpulse 200

A follow up to the Hero Impulse, the Xpulse 200 fits its shoes pretty well. An indigenously developed ADV-tourer from the World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, it is the perfect beginner’s tool for someone who wants to take the undiscovered path and discover the unknown. A 21-inch front wheel, class-leading ground clearance and a supple suspension setup make it a joy to ride off the road. The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. A more powerful and well-equipped bike which draws inspiration from the maker’s Dakar and rally racing outfit is in the works.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins

The World has said enough in praise about the simple brilliance of these two. Between the two, the Interceptor boasts of retro charm which is currently unmatched in its segment while the Continental GT sticks to the basic design philosophies of a café racer. They might be ergonomically and visually different but they share the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine, good enough for 47 ps @ 7250 rpm. Then there’s that price which makes most other retro motorcycles out there appear pointless.

Bajaj Pulsar

The sub-brand which ignited a motorcycling revolution, brand Pulsar has been the face of the Indian motorcycling scenario for a long time now. It introduced performance motorcycles to the masses and went on to become a household name after starting its journey back in 2001 with the Pulsar 150 and 180. Bajaj made quite a name for itself when they first rolled out the ‘Fastest India’ Pulsar 220F. It went on to become a cult and then came the Pulsar NS 200 which marked the beginning of a new era. The Pulsar brand is not only loved in our country but is famous in several international markets too. Bajaj clocks a huge number of export figures when it comes to the Pulsar range.