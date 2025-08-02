Hero MotoCorp Accelerates into Festive Mode: 21% Growth, VIDA Breaks Records, and Global Sales Soar

4-Point Overview
- Hero MotoCorp clocked 4.5 lakh+ units in July 2025, registering a 21% YoY growth — a strong pre-festive season momentum.
- Scooters like Destini 125 & Xoom 125 gained popularity, while the HF Deluxe Pro further strengthened the entry-level motorcycle portfolio.
- VIDA electric scooters hit an all-time monthly high with 11,226 units dispatched, doubling its YoY market share to 10.2%.
- Global sales breached 37,358 units, proving Hero’s expanding international footprint and demand resilience.
Introduction: Riding the Wave of Strong Sentiment
Hero MotoCorp, India’s two-wheeler Giant, is setting the stage for a robust festive run. July 2025 has been a landmark month — with dispatches crossing 4.49 lakh units, Hero’s comeback rhythm is clear and powerful. While traditional offerings like motorcycles and scooters continued to pull in strong numbers, it’s the electrifying performance of VIDA, the company’s EV brand, that’s turning heads.
Backed by solid rural and urban demand, product refreshes like the HF Deluxe Pro, and innovative offerings like the VIDA Evooter VX2, Hero is clearly on a growth trajectory — not just in India, but globally too.
Scooter Segment On the Rise
Scooters played a pivotal role in Hero’s July gains. The Destini 125 and Xoom 125 outperformed expectations, helping Hero capture more ground in the scooter space — traditionally dominated by rivals. Their styling, practicality, and brand trust made them easy choices for urban commuters.
No doubt, they’re a no-brainer in the urban commuter segment.
HF Deluxe Pro – A Familiar Hero Reimagined
The HF Deluxe Pro, a new addition to Hero’s motorcycle lineup, arrived just in time to boost the entry-level segment. Refreshed looks, practical features, and impressive fuel efficiency give it an edge in its class. It reaffirms Hero’s grip in the high-volume, commuter-centric motorcycle market.
VIDA’s Electric Surge — A New Benchmark
Hero’s EV vertical, VIDA, is charging ahead as well. July 2025 saw a record 11,226 units dispatched — its highest-ever monthly performance. With 10,489 VAHAN registrations, VIDA’s YoY EV market share jumped to 10.2%, a clear indicator that buyers are finally warming up to electric scooters.
Much of this momentum comes from the VIDA Evooter VX2, introduced with the catchy pitch “Badalte India ka Scooter.” What sets it apart? Its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. This game-changing offering simplifies EV ownership by eliminating the need to buy a battery — drastically lowering upfront costs and making EVs more accessible than ever.
Global Push — Hero’s International Play Gains Steam
While domestic performance was impressive, Hero’s global business stood out. With 37,358 units exported in July alone, the company is clearly outpacing many in terms of international reach. Whether it’s Latin America, Africa, or Asia, Hero’s presence is growing — all while maintaining reliability and quality standards that are making it a global name in affordable two-wheel mobility.
Humanized Dispatch Table
|Category
|July 2025
|July 2024
|YTD FY’26
|YTD FY’25
|Motorcycles
|4,00,615
|3,40,390
|16,74,526
|17,81,346
|Scooters
|49,140
|29,884
|1,42,299
|1,24,084
|Total Dispatches
|4,49,755
|3,70,274
|18,16,825
|19,05,430
|Domestic Sales
|4,12,397
|3,47,535
|17,15,054
|18,31,697
|Exports (Global)
|37,358
|22,739
|1,01,771
|73,733
Note: VAHAN data excludes Telangana as of August 1, 2025.
Conclusion: Hero’s Momentum Signals a Blockbuster Festive Season
With July 2025 now in the books, Hero MotoCorp has sent a strong signal to both the industry and customers — it’s not just bouncing back; it’s leading the charge. From conventional bikes to smart EVs, from domestic dominance to international expansion — Hero is firing on all cylinders.
The record-breaking VIDA performance, the renewed HF Deluxe Pro, and steady global growth set a solid foundation for the upcoming festive season. And if current trends hold, Hero might just be gearing up for one of its most impactful quarters in recent years.
