One-Off Lamborghini Aventador S Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed has witnessed the debut of quite a few new models as well as a few upcoming products from various automobile manufacturers from across the world. Take the case of Italian marquee Lamborghini, which brought in a number of models such as the Huracan Performante, Centenario and the Aventador S.

Speaking of the Aventador S, the Sant’Agata Bolognese based sports car maker has showcased a special unit featuring the latest iteration of the Aventador, customized by its ‘Ad Personam’ personalization division. According to Lamborghini, the one-off Aventador S highlights the sportiness of the Aventador S.

Also read: Last Lamborghini Aventador SV Gets ‘Porsche 918 Liquid Metal Blue’ Paint

Finished in a shade of matte Grigio Acheso, the Aventador S on display at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed receives a matte orange highlight across the body. The orange highlight can be seen all the way from the front bumper to the rear diffuser on various parts such as the front lip, front bumper, roofline, side body panels, engine glass cover and the rear diffuser.

The Aventador S seen in the images is also equipped with a full exterior carbon fiber package in gloss finish that includes the roof in visible carbon fiber. Also on offer are gloss black wheels, orange brake calipers and a matte black exhaust pipe. Inside, the model receives a Nero Ade theme with Alcantara leather and seat inserts and stitching on the steering wheel in Arancio Leonis (another shade of orange). The customization work is completed with a special ‘Opera Unica’ plate that signifies the car’s special configuration.