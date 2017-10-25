One-Off Pagani Zonda Worth $1.9 Million (INR 12.37 Crore) Loses Its Nose In A Crash

A bespoke Pagani Zonda has suffered severe damage after it was involved in a crash on the A27 motorway in UK. Images shared on the web reveal that the supercar, which crashed into a divider, suffered damage to the extent that the front of the chassis was completely ripped off.

😳😳😳 OH NO !!!!!! 😳😳😳 Not the best thing to see on the way to Saywell Track Day !!!! #pagani #paganizonda #paganizondaps A post shared by Graham Milne (@grim1959) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

The supercar made by the Italian marquee even sustained heavy damage at the rear looking at the angle at which the rear wing and shark fin now seem to be in. It is believed that the unfortunate incident took place on the way to a track event organized by the owner of the one-off Zonda. Luckily for the occupants of the vehicle, they escaped unhurt.

Also read: Bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Finished In Blue Carbon Lands In The U.S.

The Pagani Zonda in question was sent to the factory a few years ago when the owner asked for it with the 760 specification. This means that except for the visual updates, at the hear of the model was an AMG sourced V12 engine capable of producing a power output of 760 hp. Looks like this Zonda will head back to Italy before it comes back to life to roar on the tracks once again.