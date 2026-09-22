2026 Honda CB350 Range Launched in India

Honda 2Wheelers India is in full throttle mode with its CB lineup. Soon after launching the much-awaited CB500, the brand has now introduced the updated CB350 family in India. The range includes the CB350, CB350C, and CB350RS, with prices starting at Rs 1.95 lakh and going up to Rs 2.04 lakh, ex-showroom.
Honda has made the range easier to understand with eight variants spread across the three motorcycles. Bookings have also started through Honda BigWing dealerships.
Honda CB350: Classic Roadster
The standard CB350 gets three variants, giving buyers different price points within the same motorcycle.
- CB350 STD: Rs 1,95,200
- CB350 DLX: Rs 1,97,900
- CB350 Chrome: Rs 1,99,900
The CB350 gets the classic roadster treatment with a round headlamp, rounded fuel tank and chrome parts. The Chrome version takes the place of the earlier H’ness top variant name. New colours and graphics are part of the 2026 update.
Honda CB350C: Cruiser Style
The CB350C sits separately from the standard CB350 with its custom-style design. It also gets three variants.
- CB350C STD: Rs 2,00,300
- CB350C DLX: Rs 2,02,700
- CB350C Special Edition: Rs 2,04,700
The CB350C uses larger mudguards, tank knee pads, a chrome exhaust and split brown seats. The Special Edition gets its own graphics and is offered in Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown.
Honda CB350RS: Sportier Option
The CB350RS is the sportier motorcycle of the three. It is sold in two versions.
- CB350RS STD: Rs 1,99,900
- CB350RS DLX: Rs 2,02,500
The RS gets a shorter rear section, darker parts, fork gaiters and a different side-panel design. The DLX version also gets a Pearl Siren Blue colour, adding another choice to the range.
Engine and Features
All three motorcycles use Honda’s 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces around 20.8bhp and 30Nm, with power sent through a five-speed gearbox.
The mechanical package includes:
- Assist and slipper clutch
- Dual-channel ABS
- Honda Selectable Torque Control
- All-LED lighting
- Honda RoadSync connectivity
- Disc brakes at both ends
The CB350C also gets an analogue-digital instrument cluster with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System. The CB350 and CB350RS use a more digital-oriented setup.
The 2026 update is mainly about pricing, colours, graphics and the way the variants are arranged. The engine, chassis, suspension and braking hardware continue from the previous range.